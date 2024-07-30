Deadpool & Wolverine breaks multiple records in Reading’s global cinema circuit

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) (“Reading” or our “Company”), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company with operations and assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that this past weekend’s opening of the highly anticipated, Deadpool & Wolverine, set several records across its global cinema circuit, including:



The biggest opening weekend for any R-rated movie ever in our U.S. Cinema division, in terms of both attendance and box office.

The biggest opening weekend for any MA 15+ rated movie ever in our Australian Cinema division, in terms of both attendance and box office.

The biggest opening weekend box office gross, on a same-store basis, for our premium large format screens (i.e. TITAN LUXE, TITAN and IMAX) for any movie in our U.S. Cinema division.

Our U.S. Cinema team created a specially curated Deadpool & Wolverine F&B menu and offered Deadpool & Wolverine collector’s merchandise for sale, which helped deliver (i) the highest F&B Revenues for any weekend so far in 2024, (ii) the highest ever single day F&B spend per patron on Thursday, July 25, the day the movie opened, (iii) the biggest opening weekend F&B Revenues for a movie themed menu since 2019 and (iv) the biggest movie-themed merchandise revenues for any movie ever, despite also being the fastest to sell-out.

Our Australian Cinema team created a special BFF combo inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine, which was the biggest selling F&B item opening weekend (Thursday-Sunday) and helped deliver (i) the highest opening weekend F&B Revenues for any weekend so far in 2024 and (ii) the second highest opening weekend F&B Revenues ever.

The biggest opening weekend gross box office for our premium large format screens (i.e. TITAN LUXE, TITAN and IMAX) for any movie in our global circuit since Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022.

The biggest opening weekend gross box office so far in 2024 for each of our U.S., Australian and New Zealand cinema circuits.



Ellen Cotter, President, and Chief Executive Officer stated, “The powerful marketing efforts of Disney and Marvel delivered a tremendous result with Deadpool & Wolverine smashing multiple industry records, including delivering the highest R-rated opening weekend of all time both worldwide and domestic. This past weekend’s box office in each of our U.S., Australian and New Zealand cinema divisions was far and away the highest in 2024. And, with a Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score of 97% and an “A” CinemaScore, we expect Deadpool & Wolverine to have long legs. This weekend’s results follow amazing box office performances for certain movies that opened during June and July 2024, such as Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, Twisters and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. We look forward to this strong momentum continuing into the second half of 2024 with eagerly anticipated movies like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Joker: Folie a Deux, Wicked, Gladiator II, Moana 2, Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.”

Forward-Looking Statements about Reading International, Inc.

This press release contains certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally and also may materially differ from actual future experience involving any one or more of such statements. The record setting results referenced in this press release are not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company operating through various domestic and international subsidiaries, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaging in the development, ownership, and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

Reading’s cinema subsidiaries operate under multiple cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Consolidated Theatres and the Angelika brand. Its live theatres are owned and operated by its Liberty Theaters subsidiary, under the Orpheum and Minetta Lane names. Its signature property developments, including Newmarket Village in Brisbane, Australia, and 44 Union Square in New York City, are maintained in special purpose entities.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from our Company's website: http://www.readingrdi.com.

