LogicMark, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 13, 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) a provider of personal emergency response systems, health communications devices, and technology for the personal safety and the growing care economy, will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 after the market close on August 13, 2024.

Ms. Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO, and Mr. Mark Archer, CFO, will host a live investor call and webcast the same day at 1:30 PM (PDT) / 4:30 PM (EDT) to review the results.

Investors wishing to participate in the conference call must register to obtain their dial-in and pin number here https://register.vevent.com/register/BI84b6f480bffa411bb180ee9109eecda5.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit the LogicMark Investor Relations website here, or use the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/76eaj2t5.

The associated press release, SEC filings, and webcast replay will also be accessible on the investor relations website.

About Us

LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) is on a mission to let people of all ages lead a life with dignity, independence, and the joy of possibility. The Company provides personal safety, personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, personal safety apps, services, and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. Made up of a team of leading technologists with a deep understanding of IoT, AI, and machine learning and a passionate focus on understanding consumer needs, LogicMark is dedicated to building a ‘Care Village’ with proprietary technology and creating innovative solutions for the care economy. The Company’s PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration, dealers, distributors, and direct-to-consumer. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments. For more information visit LogicMark.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company’s business strategy. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company’s ability to implement its long-range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company’s ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company’s technology; the Company’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing for its common stock; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC.

