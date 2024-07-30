Global Smart Advisor Business Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $22.7 Billion by 2030 - Evolving Customer Service Expectations Propel Smart Advisors as Essential Tools

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Advisor - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart Advisor is estimated at US$6.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$22.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The integration of smart advisors extends to manufacturing and energy sectors, optimizing production lines and energy distribution. In smart manufacturing, these advisors predict maintenance needs, manage inventories, and streamline operations, increasing productivity while cutting costs. In the energy sector, they optimize the management of resources and distribution networks by analyzing data from smart grids to predict demand and identify potential outages, promoting more efficient and sustainable energy use. However, the deployment of smart advisors is not without challenges.

Concerns such as data privacy, the need for extensive training datasets, and potential impacts on employment due to automation are pivotal issues that need addressing. Additionally, the effectiveness of these systems heavily relies on the quality and scope of the data they process, emphasizing the importance of robust data management strategies to maximize their potential benefits.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Smart Advisor Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Smart Advisor Software segment, which is expected to reach US$12.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.3%. The Smart Advisor Services segment is also set to grow at 22.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.6% CAGR to reach $3.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Crozdesk, GupShup, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

AI Revolution Propels Smart Advisors to New Heights

Consumer Demand for Personalized Services Accelerates Market Growth of Smart Advisors

Technological Convergence Creates Synergies Between Smart Advisors and Wearable Tech

Data Privacy Concerns Generate Challenges and Opportunities in Smart Advisor Adoption

Evolving Customer Service Expectations Propel Smart Advisors as Essential Tools

Financial Sector's Embrace of Smart Advisors Spurs Innovation in Automated Advisory

Healthcare Trends Toward Telemedicine Sustain Growth in Smart Advisor Applications

Retail Transformation Through AI-Driven Smart Advisors Enhances Customer Interaction

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 23 Featured)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Crozdesk

GupShup

Hexagon AB

Ivanti, Inc.

Kore.ai

Mitchell International

Oracle Corporation

Prognost Systems GmbH

