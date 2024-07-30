United States Honey Market to Hit Valuation of USD 9,476.4 Million By 2032 | Clover Honey to Remain the Top Choice, Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States honey market is projected to attain a market valuation of US$ 9,476.4 million by 2032, up from US$ 2,736.8 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 15.62% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The demand for honey in the United States has been on a steady rise due to several factors, including increased consumer awareness of its health benefits, the growing popularity of natural and organic products, and its versatile use in various food and beverage products. Honey is rich in antioxidants and nutrients, which appeals to health-conscious consumers. Additionally, the trend towards natural sweeteners over processed sugars has further fueled this demand of the honey market. In 2023, the U.S. consumed approximately 382 million pounds of honey, with per capita consumption at about 1.2 pounds. Despite stable domestic production at around 156 million pounds annually, the U.S. has increasingly relied on imports to meet this growing demand. The value of U.S. honey production in 2023 was significant, reflecting the high demand and the premium prices that honey commands in the market.

Domestic honey production in the U.S. honey market has plateaued, maintaining a steady output of around 156 million pounds per year. However, this production level is insufficient to meet the rising consumption, which reached 382 million pounds in 2023. Consequently, imports have become crucial, with the U.S. importing a significant portion of its honey. In 2020, imports accounted for 70% of the total honey supply, a substantial increase from 54% in 2010. Key sources of imported honey include Argentina, Brazil, India, Ukraine, and Vietnam. The U.S. imported 226 million pounds of honey in 2023, with the value of these imports reaching $300 million. The average price of honey in the U.S. market was $2.50 per pound in 2023, reflecting the premium that consumers are willing to pay for high-quality honey.

Consumer Preferences and Market Dynamics Shaping the United States Honey Market

Key consumers of honey in the U.S. include health-conscious individuals, millennials, and adults who prefer natural and organic products. The demographic analysis shows that these consumers are primarily motivated by the health benefits of honey, such as its antioxidant properties and nutrient content. Americans prefer to buy honey from various sources, including supermarkets, health food stores, and online platforms. Glass jars are highly preferred for their environmental friendliness and safety. The market is characterized by a mix of well-established players and several medium-sized companies, with the conventional honey segment holding the largest revenue share due to its lower prices and wider availability. The organic segment, however, is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing trend of healthy eating. The U.S. honey market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, supported by rising disposable incomes and the ongoing shift towards natural sweeteners. The market size of the U.S. honey industry was valued at $700 million in 2023, with projections indicating continued growth in the coming years.

Key Findings in United States Honey Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 9,476.4 million CAGR 15.62% By Product Processed (84.77%) By Type Clover Honey (33.69%) By Pack Size 500 gm (56.23%) By Packaging Glass Jar (55.34%) By Application Food and beverage (61.23%) By Distribution Channel Online Sales (58.05%) Top Trends Increasing consumer preference for natural sweeteners over artificial alternatives and sugar.

Rising popularity of artisanal and locally-sourced honey among health-conscious consumers.

Growth in honey-based product innovations, including skincare and wellness items. Top Drivers Heightened awareness of honey’s health benefits, including antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

Expanding use of honey in alternative medicine and natural remedies.

Marketing campaigns emphasizing the environmental benefits of supporting local beekeepers. Top Challenges Decline in bee populations due to pesticides, climate change, and habitat loss.

Rising competition from cheaper, synthetic honey and adulterated products.

Regulatory challenges and quality control issues affecting honey purity standards.

Clover Honey is the Most Popular Honey in the US, Generates Over 33.69% Market Revenue

The United States honey market is the leading consumer of clover honey due to its mild flavor, light color, and versatility in culinary applications. Clover honey is particularly popular because it meets the American consumer preference for lighter, milder honey varieties. This preference is driven by the widespread availability of clover plants across the U.S., especially in the Great Plains and Midwest regions, where white clover is abundant. In 2023, the U.S. consumed approximately 382 million pounds of honey, with clover honey being the most dominant type. The mild taste and smooth consistency of clover honey make it a favorite for use in teas, baking, and as a natural sweetener in various recipes. Additionally, clover honey's health benefits, such as its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, further boost its demand among health-conscious consumers.

Clover honey is the largest revenue generator among other types of honey in the U.S. market due to its high consumer demand and premium pricing. In 2023, the average price of clover honey was around $2.50 per pound, reflecting its premium status. The U.S. imported 226 million pounds of honey in 2023, with a significant portion being clover honey from countries like Argentina, Brazil, and Canada. The value of these imports reached $300 million, underscoring the economic importance of clover honey.

The projected growth for the clover honey segment in the honey market is indicating a promising growth trajectory driven by increasing consumer awareness about its health benefits and the rising trend of natural and organic products. The household penetration of honey in the U.S. was significant, with clover honey being a staple in many American home. This high consumption is also supported by the fact that clover honey is a low-risk food that rarely causes adverse reactions, making it a safe choice for most consumers.

Emerging Trends in Clover Honey Consumption in the United States

The consumption of clover honey in the U.S. is shaped by several emerging trends reflecting broader consumer behavior shifts. A significant trend is the increased preference for sustainable and environmentally responsible products, with 77% of consumers valuing these attributes. Clover honey, often sourced from local beekeepers practicing sustainable methods, aligns well with these values in the honey market. The rise of e-commerce has expanded access to specialty clover honey, with online honey sales surging nearly 20% since January 2020. Additionally, the growing demand for health and wellness products, part of the $1.8 trillion global wellness market, boosts clover honey's popularity due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. The trend towards natural and organic products further drives demand, positioning clover honey as a healthier alternative to processed sugars.

From Hive to Home: Glass Jars Elevate Honey’s Freshness and Appeal, Holds over 55.34% Share of the Packaging Type

The widespread use of glass jars for honey packaging in the US honey market is primarily driven by their ability to preserve the natural qualities and freshness of honey. Glass is non-reactive, which means it doesn’t interact with the honey’s natural enzymes and preserves its purity, flavor, and aroma better than plastic. This is essential as honey is highly sensitive to moisture and contaminants. Moreover, consumers are increasingly becoming eco-conscious, and glass, being 100% recyclable, aligns with their environmental values. In 2023, studies revealed that nearly 60 million households in the US prefer buying products with sustainable packaging, with a significant portion specifically favoring glass for its recyclability and minimal environmental impact.

Additionally, the premium aesthetic appeal of glass jars enhances the perceived quality of honey. Glass packaging exudes elegance and luxury, which is important in a market where consumers are willing to pay a premium for artisanal and organic products. Honey in glass jars is often associated with purity and high-quality craftsmanship, which is a key selling point. Research from 2023 indicated that over 45 million consumers associate glass packaging with higher product quality and better taste retention. Moreover, the transparency of glass allows consumers in the United States honey market to visually inspect the honey, ensuring its clarity and color, which are critical indicators of quality. This transparency builds trust and satisfaction among consumers, with 50 million jars of honey sold annually benefiting from this trust factor. The tactile experience of handling a glass jar also adds to the consumer's overall experience, making it a preferred choice for gifting and personal use.

Honey's Role in the US Food and Beverage Industry is Highly Prominent, Generates over 61.23% Revenue of the US Honey Market

Honey's extensive use in the US food and beverage industry stems from its multifaceted appeal as a natural sweetener, flavor enhancer, and health booster. Its application is lucrative due to its versatility in a wide range of products, from baked goods and beverages to sauces and marinades. Honey's rich profile includes antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, making it a desirable alternative to refined sugars, which aligns with the growing consumer demand for healthier, natural ingredients. Notably, 30 million pounds of honey were consumed in the US beverage industry alone last year, highlighting its widespread adoption. The antimicrobial properties of honey, coupled with its ability to enhance shelf life without artificial preservatives, further drive its use. Additionally, honey's unique flavor profiles, which vary based on floral sources, offer product developers an array of options to create distinctive taste experiences. For instance, over 200 new honey-infused products were launched by major food brands in 2023, reflecting its versatility and appeal.

Several factors propel honey market growth in the food and beverage sector. The increasing consumer awareness and preference for clean-label products drive manufacturers to incorporate honey as a natural ingredient. The surge in the popularity of artisanal and gourmet foods also plays a significant role, as evidenced by the fact that more than 1,000 artisanal food producers use honey as a primary ingredient. The burgeoning health and wellness trend fuels demand for honey-infused functional beverages, snacks, and dietary products. In fact, honey-based energy bars saw a 15% increase in sales in the first half of 2023. The rise of the craft beverage industry, including honey-based meads and craft beers, highlights honey's expanding role beyond traditional applications, with 5,000 tons of honey used in this sector in 2023 alone. Additionally, honey's inclusion in plant-based foods doubled from the previous year, underscoring its growing popularity among health-conscious consumers.

Honey's versatility is further demonstrated by its integration into various product categories in the US honey market. For example, honey-flavored dairy products saw $30 million in sales in 2023, and functional beverages with honey experienced a $100 million market growth. The demand for honey is also reflected in the increase of honey production in the US, which reached 160 million pounds in 2023. Moreover, honey sales in the health and wellness sector grew by $75 million in the same year.

USA Honey Market Key Players

Bee Natural Honey

Layneyhoney

Beefolks

Honeytree

Geesbees

Mtnhoney

Desert Creek Honey

Cystal's honey

Bare Honey

Dutch Gold Honey, Inc.

Natures Nate

Oha honey

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product

Natural/Organic

Processed

By Type

Acacia

Sidr

Orange Blossom

Ajwain

Clover

Others

By Pack Size

200-250 gm

500 gm

1000 gm and above

By Packaging

Glass Jar

Bottle

Tub

Tube

By Application

Food and Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Distribution

Online

Offline Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Convenience Stores



