Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $14.1 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 22.1% - Reshaping Wealth Management HNWIs

The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$14.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The burgeoning integration of AI in asset management also necessitates addressing regulatory and ethical considerations, ensuring transparency and fairness in AI-driven decisions. As AI technologies become entrenched, asset managers must acquire new skills related to data science and AI to stay relevant and effective.

The narrative around AI in asset management emphasizes empowerment and innovation, positioning firms that embrace these technologies for success in a digital and data-driven market. The future of asset management relies on merging AI with human insights, creating a collaborative environment that enhances analytical capabilities and decision-making processes. As the industry continues to evolve, the role of AI will only grow, marking an era of enhanced productivity and innovation in asset management.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Machine Learning Technology segment, which is expected to reach US$7.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 18.6%. The Natural Language Processing (NLP) Technology segment is also set to grow at 28.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $935.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 21.2% CAGR to reach $2.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Axyon AI, BlackRock, Inc, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., and more.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.1% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

AI Integration in Risk Assessment Drives Precision in Asset Management

Benefits of Automating Asset Portfolio Management Spurs Interest in AI Technology

Advancements in Predictive Analytics Propel AI Adoption for Asset Forecasting

Growth of Digital Assets Bodes Well for AI in Managing this New Asset Class

Here's How AI Is Reshaping Wealth Management for High Net Worth Individuals

Focus on Cost Optimization Accelerate Use of AI for Asset Lifecycle Management

Blockchain and AI: A Synergistic Approach in Asset Verification and Tracking

AI in Asset Allocation: Driving Adoption Through Enhanced Decision-Making Processes

Regulatory Compliance Driven by AI Tools Strengthens Transparency and Trust in Asset Management

