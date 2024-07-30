Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $14.1 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 22.1% - Reshaping Wealth Management HNWIs

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$14.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The burgeoning integration of AI in asset management also necessitates addressing regulatory and ethical considerations, ensuring transparency and fairness in AI-driven decisions. As AI technologies become entrenched, asset managers must acquire new skills related to data science and AI to stay relevant and effective.
The narrative around AI in asset management emphasizes empowerment and innovation, positioning firms that embrace these technologies for success in a digital and data-driven market. The future of asset management relies on merging AI with human insights, creating a collaborative environment that enhances analytical capabilities and decision-making processes. As the industry continues to evolve, the role of AI will only grow, marking an era of enhanced productivity and innovation in asset management.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Machine Learning Technology segment, which is expected to reach US$7.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 18.6%. The Natural Language Processing (NLP) Technology segment is also set to grow at 28.7% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $935.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 21.2% CAGR to reach $2.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Axyon AI, BlackRock, Inc, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|210
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$14.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Economic Update
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- AI Integration in Risk Assessment Drives Precision in Asset Management
- Benefits of Automating Asset Portfolio Management Spurs Interest in AI Technology
- Advancements in Predictive Analytics Propel AI Adoption for Asset Forecasting
- Growth of Digital Assets Bodes Well for AI in Managing this New Asset Class
- Here's How AI Is Reshaping Wealth Management for High Net Worth Individuals
- Focus on Cost Optimization Accelerate Use of AI for Asset Lifecycle Management
- Blockchain and AI: A Synergistic Approach in Asset Verification and Tracking
- AI in Asset Allocation: Driving Adoption Through Enhanced Decision-Making Processes
- Regulatory Compliance Driven by AI Tools Strengthens Transparency and Trust in Asset Management
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 23 Featured)
- Axyon AI
- BlackRock, Inc
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- Ernst & Young Global Limited
- Infosys BPM Ltd.
- Radiant RFID
- Refinitiv
- Squirro
- Tableau Software, Inc.
- XAI Asset Management
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvifvb
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment