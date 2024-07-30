SOI Foundation Announces 2024 Blue Futures Pathways Expedition: Youth Skills Development in the Sustainable Blue Economy

GATINEAU, QC, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOI Foundation is excited to announce the 2024 Blue Futures Pathways (BFP) Expedition, a ﬂagship program endorsed by the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. Travelling from Nunavut to Newfoundland aboard the Mi’kmaq-owned icebreaker Oqwatnukewey Eleke’wi’ji’jit (MV Polar Prince), this expedition will empower a group of young adults aged 18-35 to participate in hands-on training and explore diverse career pathways within the Sustainable Blue Economy.

“The 2024 Blue Futures Pathways Expedition is a testament to our commitment to fostering skills and knowledge to empower the next generation of leaders in the Sustainable Blue Economy,” says SOI Foundation’s Director of Programs Tara Mascarenhas.

The BFP Expedition will bring together youth participants from across Canada, as well as Indigenous leaders, scientists, educators, industry professionals, and artists for 19 days of hands-on skill-building. With objectives to explore the Sustainable Blue Economy across disciplines, gain relevant skills and certiﬁcations, and understand a Two-Eyed seeing approach to coastal and freshwater science, ocean technology, ﬁsheries, biodiversity, and conservation, the expedition promises a transformative learning experience.

“This journey will provide participants with invaluable experiences, insights, and certiﬁcations, empowering them to chart their own pathways to employment and make meaningful contributions to a truly sustainable blue economy in Canada," says Peter Keenainak, Vice President, Fisheries at Qikiqtaaluk Corporation.

Participants will engage in various activities such as science methodology, botany, bird observations and environmental (e)DNA sampling, building and operating remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), drone operations and piloting, building a communications portfolio, seafaring and Zodiac training. Activities will also provide a deep dive into Indigenous history, culture, Traditional Knowledge Systems, science, arts, biodiversity, coastal and freshwater conservation and climate change.

The expedition's expected route includes visits to Hantzsch, Lower Savage, Resolution Island, Torngat Mountains National Park, Nain, Hopedale, Burnt Cape Ecological Reserve, Quirpon, Fogo Island, Baccalieu Ecological Reserve, and Holyrood.

About the SOI Foundation

SOI is at the forefront of expeditionary education, offering transformative experiences to diverse youth worldwide. Our expeditions to the Polar Regions and places in between unite youth and educators, foster lasting connections, and encourage global citizenship. Our mission is to provide transformative experiences that educate, inspire, connect and empower youth. For more information, visit soifoundation.org.

