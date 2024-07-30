AMN Healthcare Introduces Televate™ Teletherapy Platform for Students K-12

DALLAS, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare, the nation’s leading healthcare workforce solutions company, is introducing a new teletherapy platform designed to increase access to therapy services for students nationwide. “Televate™,” as the platform is called, allows school therapists, including psychologists, speech language pathologists and others, to conduct sessions in virtual therapy rooms, manage their scheduling, attendance, referrals and document uploads all in one secure location.



“The need for school-based therapy services is increasing, while access to therapists is limited,” said Kristin Martinez, M.A., CCC-SLP, Senior Director, Teletherapy with AMN Healthcare. “Televate offers an innovative way to expand access to individualized, essential services in underserved areas and other school districts where these services are urgently needed.”

While teletherapy now is available to some students, Televate offers unique features that create a new level of care, according to Martinez. Some current student teletherapy sessions take place on platforms designed for conference calls and webinars that were not developed to support high-quality therapy and evaluation services for children. Televate, by contrast, provides features designed to increase ease of student access, while engaging and empowering students to reach their developmental and academic goals, Martinez said.

These features include capacity for individual and group sessions, second camera integration, adjustable video feeds, and collaborative tools, including a whiteboard and greenscreen. In addition, clinicians can access a therapy room with integrated materials and assessments from leading publishers to meet standardized virtual evaluation requirements.

“Televate is a high-tech resource intended to achieve a high-touch outcome,” said Patrick O’Connor, President, School Solutions with AMN Healthcare. “It provides clinicians with everything they need to perform their jobs at an extremely high level, while allowing school districts to meet mandated therapy service requirements.”

Televate will be offered at the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year. Training on the platform will be provided to both school districts and clinicians staffed by AMN Healthcare. Throughout the school year, AMN Healthcare will partner with school districts and clinicians to make further enhancements to the platform if needed to better serve student needs.

For additional information about AMN Healthcare and its school staffing and technology services, visit https://www.amnhealthcare.com.

