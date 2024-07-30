Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sharing & Gig Economy, Freelance Workers & On-Demand Delivery Industry Almanac 2024: Market Research, Statistics, Trends & Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis, and developments at innovative firms within the Sharing & Gig Economy, Freelance Workers & On-Demand Delivery Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development, and investments.
This Research Provides a Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Sharing & Gig Economy, Freelance Workers & On-Demand Delivery Industry
- Introduction to the Sharing & Gig Economy Industry
- The Coronavirus' Effect on the Sharing & Gig Economy
- The Sharing & Gig Economy's Effect on Employment, Work Life and Careers
- Gig Workers'/Drivers' Rights & Employment Status Evolve
- Repairs, Errand-Running, Pet Walking, and Assembly-on-Demand Businesses Evolve
- Sharing Economy Gains Market Share in Travel with Online Sites Like Airbnb, Vrbo, and Many Global Competitors
- Private Jet Sharing and Rentals Are Big Business/Semi-Private Airlines Compete
- Uber, Lyft, and Didi Dominate the Car on Demand (Ride Hailing) Industry
- Self-Driving, Autonomous Cars Receive Massive Investments in Research and Development Worldwide
- Bicycle Sharing Grows, Is Well Established in Major Cities
- Demand for Home Grocery Delivery Service Such as Instacart and Amazon Fresh Soars
- Meal Kits from Firms like Blue Apron Make It Easy to Prepare Home-Cooked Meals
- Grubhub, DoorDash, and Others Deliver Restaurant Meals and Household Items to Homes
- Fashion Rental Pioneered by Online Apparel Firm Rent the Runway
- Shared Spaces for Co-Living and Co-Working Face Challenges
- Gig Economy and Self-Driving Cars Pose Insurance Challenges and Underwriting Opportunities
- The Future of the Sharing Economy and Gig Workforce: Regulation, Benefits, Licensing and Soaring Growth
Key Features:
- Business trends analysis
- In-depth industry overview
- Technology trends analysis
- Forecasts
- Spending, investment, and consumption discussions
- In-depth industry statistics and metrics
- Industry employment numbers
Additional Key Features Include:
- Industry Glossary
- Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations
- Profiles of industry-leading companies
- U.S. and Global Firms
- Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries
- Executive Contacts
- Revenues
- For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries
Key Questions Answered Include:
- How is the industry evolving?
- How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?
- How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?
- What is the size of the market now and in the future?
- What are the financial results of the leading companies?
- What are the names and titles of top executives?
- What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
This Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Sharing & Gig Economy Industry Statistics
- Sharing and Gig Economy Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- Persons Not in the Labor Force and Multiple Jobholders by Sex, U.S.: 2022-2023
- Share of U.S. Adults Performing Gig Work: 2022
