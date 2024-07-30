Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sharing & Gig Economy, Freelance Workers & On-Demand Delivery Industry Almanac 2024: Market Research, Statistics, Trends & Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis, and developments at innovative firms within the Sharing & Gig Economy, Freelance Workers & On-Demand Delivery Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development, and investments.

This Research Provides a Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Sharing & Gig Economy, Freelance Workers & On-Demand Delivery Industry

Introduction to the Sharing & Gig Economy Industry

The Coronavirus' Effect on the Sharing & Gig Economy

The Sharing & Gig Economy's Effect on Employment, Work Life and Careers

Gig Workers'/Drivers' Rights & Employment Status Evolve

Repairs, Errand-Running, Pet Walking, and Assembly-on-Demand Businesses Evolve

Sharing Economy Gains Market Share in Travel with Online Sites Like Airbnb, Vrbo, and Many Global Competitors

Private Jet Sharing and Rentals Are Big Business/Semi-Private Airlines Compete

Uber, Lyft, and Didi Dominate the Car on Demand (Ride Hailing) Industry

Self-Driving, Autonomous Cars Receive Massive Investments in Research and Development Worldwide

Bicycle Sharing Grows, Is Well Established in Major Cities

Demand for Home Grocery Delivery Service Such as Instacart and Amazon Fresh Soars

Meal Kits from Firms like Blue Apron Make It Easy to Prepare Home-Cooked Meals

Grubhub, DoorDash, and Others Deliver Restaurant Meals and Household Items to Homes

Fashion Rental Pioneered by Online Apparel Firm Rent the Runway

Shared Spaces for Co-Living and Co-Working Face Challenges

Gig Economy and Self-Driving Cars Pose Insurance Challenges and Underwriting Opportunities

The Future of the Sharing Economy and Gig Workforce: Regulation, Benefits, Licensing and Soaring Growth

Key Features:

Business trends analysis

In-depth industry overview

Technology trends analysis

Forecasts

Spending, investment, and consumption discussions

In-depth industry statistics and metrics

Industry employment numbers

Additional Key Features Include:

Industry Glossary

Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations

Profiles of industry-leading companies

U.S. and Global Firms

Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries

Executive Contacts

Revenues

For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries

Key Questions Answered Include:



How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives?

What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

This Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Sharing & Gig Economy Industry Statistics

Sharing and Gig Economy Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

Persons Not in the Labor Force and Multiple Jobholders by Sex, U.S.: 2022-2023

Share of U.S. Adults Performing Gig Work: 2022

Companies Featured

99 Loyalty Limited

Adecco Group AG

Airbnb Inc

AMERCO (U-Haul)

AMN Healthcare Services Inc

Avis Budget Group Inc

BGSF Inc

Brambles Limited

Custom Truck One Source Inc

Deliveroo plc

DiDi Global Inc

DoorDash Inc

First Ship Lease Trust (FSL Trust)

Fiverr International Limited

Freelancer Limited

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (Manbang Group)

GEE Group Inc

Grab Holdings Inc

HelloFresh SE

Herc Holdings Inc

Hertz Global Holdings Inc

HireQuest Inc

Instacart (Maplebear Inc)

IWG plc

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV

Kakao Corporation

Kelly Services Inc

Kforce Inc

LegalZoom.com Inc

Localiza Rent A Car S/A

Lyft Inc

ManpowerGroup Inc

Mastech Digital Inc

Meituan Dianping

Ocado Group PLC

Randstad Holding NV

Redde Northgate plc

Rent the Runway Inc

Robert Half International Inc

Rover Inc

Ryder System Inc

Sixt SE

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc

Toromont Industries Ltd

Trueblue Inc

TSR Inc

Turo Inc

Uber Technologies Inc

Ucommune International Ltd

United Rentals Inc

Upbound Group Inc

Upwork Inc

Vacasa LLC

Wag! Group Co

Waitr Holdings Inc

WeWork Inc

Wheels Up Experience Inc

Yandex NV

Zomato Limited

