Global Construction & Demolition Waste Management Market Size To Worth USD 369.9 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.69%

New York, United States , July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Construction & Demolition Waste Management Size is to Grow from USD 212.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 369.9 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.69% during the projected period.





Construction requires labor to meet all requirements, including water, energy, and resources, but it also generates waste. This garbage is referred to as construction and demolition (C&D) waste because it is produced during the construction, management, and disposal processes. The construction waste market includes debris from damaged homes, real estate developments, roadways, flyovers, and civil infrastructure maintenance. Construction waste management includes processes including warehousing and separation, transportation and disposal, reuse and recycling, and disposal. Collection and transportation of construction and demolition waste include efficiently processing and conveying materials from construction sites, rehabilitation projects, and demolition sites to permitted recycling or disposal facilities. The use of recycled construction raw materials is becoming increasingly common among well-known builders and developers. These materials have various advantages, including cost-effectiveness, environmental friendliness, rapid availability, and increased flexibility in raw material creation. However, building dust is a key concern during the construction process. Construction dust harms all settings that come into contact with it.

The demolition segment is expected to hold the highest market share through construction & demolition waste management during the projected timeframe.

Based on the source, the construction & demolition waste management is divided into demolition, construction, and renovation. Among these, the demolition segment is expected to hold the highest market share through construction & demolition waste management during the projected timeframe. Establishing and updating existing public infrastructure are essential components of boosting the demolition market's growth possibilities at a rapid rate. The growth of commercial facilities, corporate buildings, and industrial production clusters in many countries has increased demolition garbage generation and recycling potential.

The collection segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of the construction & demolition waste management during the projected timeframe.

Based on the services, the construction & demolition waste management market is categorized disposal and collection. Among these, the collection segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of the construction & demolition waste management during the projected timeframe. The availability of simple collection and waste and debris transportation solutions permits the collection segment to earn a sizable share of the global market. Many manufacturers are prepared to offer hassle-free, trustworthy, and safe collection services that allow for the easy and secure lifting and transportation of nonhazardous rubbish for recycling.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the construction & demolition waste management over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the construction & demolition waste management over the forecast period. Asia Pacific had the largest market because of governments' increased focus on infrastructure development, particularly in growing economies such as China, Japan, and India. Numerous building and construction projects are currently being developed in these countries, which greatly increases market demand. Stringent landfill operations regulations, as well as environmental legislation promoting eco-friendly construction, are expected to help the region succeed.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the construction & demolition waste management during the projected timeframe. The regional market is expanding due to rising demand for environmentally friendly construction practices and increased demands on builders and developers to cut raw material costs. Furthermore, the United States is driving industry expansion since several market participants have made significant investments in the region to establish and run new recycling facilities. As a result, the market will grow quickly during the next few years.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the construction & demolition waste management include Clean Harbors, Inc., Republic Services, FCC Environment, Inc., Veolia Environment, Kiverco, Daiseki Co., Ltd., Windsor Waste, CDE Global Ltd., Renewi plc, Waste Management, Biffa, Covanta Holding, Axens, WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C., Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd., and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Capital Waste Services, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries LLC, recently acquired Sandlands, a company based in the United States that operates construction and demolition landfills around the market.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the construction & demolition waste management market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Construction & Demolition Waste Management Market, By Material

Concrete & Gravel

Bricks & Ceramics

Asphalt & Tar

Timber & Wood Products

Metals

Others

Global Construction & Demolition Waste Management Market, By Source

Demolition

Construction

Renovation

Global Construction & Demolition Waste Management Market, By Services

Disposal

Collection

Global Construction & Demolition Waste Management Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



