Park Aerospace Corp. Announces the Election of John Jamieson as Senior Vice President of Project Management

NEWTON, Kan., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced the election of John Jamieson to the position of Senior Vice President of Project Management of the Company. John will report to Mark Esquivel, the President and Chief Operating Officer of Park Aerospace Corp.



John served as Chief Operating Officer of Active Dynamics Group from 2018 to 2022. Active Dynamics has manufacturing locations in the United States, Canada, India and China. John served as Vice President of Supply Chain of Park Aerospace Corp. from 2014 to 2018. John served as General Manager of Active Metals Company from 2012 to 2013 and Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Engineering of Sanmina Corporation from 2003 to 2012. John received a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from James Watt College in the United Kingdom.

Brian Shore, Park’s Chairman and CEO, said, “We know John well from his prior tour of duty with Park. John is an experienced and serious businessman with a track record of getting things done. As our new SVP of Project Management, John will drive through to completion important projects and opportunities for Park. At Park, we are not opportunity limited, we are resource and bandwidth limited. John will help us bridge the resource and bandwidth gap. John will be “one of us” from Day One. Welcome back, John.”

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

