Japan Online Retail Market Forecast Report: Online Buyers to Cross 100 Million by 2026

The Japanese online retail market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028. Increased adoption of mobile commerce and the growth in online grocery is driving the growth of online retail. Online retail is forecast to account for 21.9% of total retail sales in Japan by 2028.
Online Buyers to Cross 100 Million by 2026
The number of online buyers will cross 100 million by 2026 in Japan accounting for 82.7% of total population. An aging population in China makes online commerce a convenient form of buying goods for Japanese customers. Spending per online buyer in Japan is also on a higher side with $1,617.9 spent by online buyers in 2023.
Grocery Largest Online Retail Category
Online grocery is the largest online retail category in 2023 with sales of $31 billion followed by homeware & furniture and consumer electronics. Online grocery sales are expected to reach $9.5 billion by 2028 accounting for 7.3% of total grocery sales.
Rakuten Largest Online Retailer
With a market share of 25.2%, Rakuten is the largest player closely followed by Amazon at 23.2% in 2023. Amazon Japan and Yahoo Shopping are still struggling with slowdown in sales in the Japanese market in the post pandemic market.
Report Coverage
Japan Online Retail Forecast offers comprehensive view of online retail market in Japan. The forecast details online and offline growth for 11 product categories in Japan along with sizing of mobile commerce market. The report provides historic and forecast data from 2009-23 for 11 categories in retail and online retail to understand the retail market in Japan.
The retail market in Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2023-28 to reach $1.01 trillion in 2028 from $860.7 billion in 2023. Online retail grew 6.9% to reach $155.5 billion in 2023 accounting for 18.1% of total retail sales.
Scope of the Report
- Total population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23
- Online population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23
- Online buyers - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23
- Online buyer for 11 categories
- Categories covered
- Computer hardware and software
- Consumer electronics
- Personal Care
- Books
- Music, Video and Games
- Clothing
- Footwear, Luggage and Accessories
- Homeware and furniture
- Toys
- Grocery
- Appliances (personal and home)
- Total retail sales - Breakdown by 11 categories
- Online retail sales - Breakdown by 11 categories
- Online retail sales via mobile
- Category wise breakdown of retail sales via mobile
- Online retail sales - B2C vs C2C
- Online retail market share
- eCommerce sales for key online retailers
Companies Featured
- Amazon
- Rakuten
- Yahoo Shopping
- Zozotown
- Co-Op
- Mercari
- Uniqlo
- Aeon
- Bic Camera
- au PAY Market/au Wowma!
- Yodobashi Camera
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|46
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$155.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$223.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Japan
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Japan retail market forecast, 2023-28
- Japan retail market growth rate
- Total retail sales by category, 2023
- Total retail sales CAGR by category, 2023-28
- Top product categories for online purchases
- Preferred payment method
- Total online buyers forecast, 2023-28
- Online buyers by category, 2023
- Total online retail sales forecast, 2023-28
- Japan online retail market growth rate
- Online retail sales by category, 2023
- Online retail as a percentage of total retail spending by category, 2023
- Online retail sales growth by category
- Spending per online buyer
- Online retail spending per buyer by category, 2023
- Total online retail sales - B2C vs C2C
- Total online retail sales by mobile and desktop
- Online retail market share, 2023
- eCommerce revenue of key players
- Rakuten
- Amazon Japan
- Yahoo Shopping Domestic Transaction
- Yahoo Shopping Reuse Business
- Zozo
- Mercari
