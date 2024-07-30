Japan Online Retail Market Forecast Report: Online Buyers to Cross 100 Million by 2026

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Online Retail Forecast 2023-28" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japanese online retail market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028. Increased adoption of mobile commerce and the growth in online grocery is driving the growth of online retail. Online retail is forecast to account for 21.9% of total retail sales in Japan by 2028.

Online Buyers to Cross 100 Million by 2026

The number of online buyers will cross 100 million by 2026 in Japan accounting for 82.7% of total population. An aging population in China makes online commerce a convenient form of buying goods for Japanese customers. Spending per online buyer in Japan is also on a higher side with $1,617.9 spent by online buyers in 2023.

Grocery Largest Online Retail Category

Online grocery is the largest online retail category in 2023 with sales of $31 billion followed by homeware & furniture and consumer electronics. Online grocery sales are expected to reach $9.5 billion by 2028 accounting for 7.3% of total grocery sales.

Rakuten Largest Online Retailer

With a market share of 25.2%, Rakuten is the largest player closely followed by Amazon at 23.2% in 2023. Amazon Japan and Yahoo Shopping are still struggling with slowdown in sales in the Japanese market in the post pandemic market.

Report Coverage

Japan Online Retail Forecast offers comprehensive view of online retail market in Japan. The forecast details online and offline growth for 11 product categories in Japan along with sizing of mobile commerce market. The report provides historic and forecast data from 2009-23 for 11 categories in retail and online retail to understand the retail market in Japan.

The retail market in Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2023-28 to reach $1.01 trillion in 2028 from $860.7 billion in 2023. Online retail grew 6.9% to reach $155.5 billion in 2023 accounting for 18.1% of total retail sales.

Scope of the Report

Total population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23

Online population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23

Online buyers - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23 Online buyer for 11 categories

Categories covered Computer hardware and software Consumer electronics Personal Care Books Music, Video and Games Clothing Footwear, Luggage and Accessories Homeware and furniture Toys Grocery Appliances (personal and home)

Total retail sales - Breakdown by 11 categories

Online retail sales - Breakdown by 11 categories

Online retail sales via mobile Category wise breakdown of retail sales via mobile

Online retail sales - B2C vs C2C

Online retail market share

eCommerce sales for key online retailers

Companies Featured

Amazon

Rakuten

Yahoo Shopping

Zozotown

Co-Op

Mercari

Uniqlo

Aeon

Bic Camera

au PAY Market/au Wowma!

Yodobashi Camera



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 46 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $155.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $223.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Japan





Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Japan retail market forecast, 2023-28

Japan retail market growth rate

Total retail sales by category, 2023

Total retail sales CAGR by category, 2023-28

Top product categories for online purchases

Preferred payment method

Total online buyers forecast, 2023-28

Online buyers by category, 2023

Total online retail sales forecast, 2023-28

Japan online retail market growth rate

Online retail sales by category, 2023

Online retail as a percentage of total retail spending by category, 2023

Online retail sales growth by category

Spending per online buyer

Online retail spending per buyer by category, 2023

Total online retail sales - B2C vs C2C

Total online retail sales by mobile and desktop

Online retail market share, 2023

eCommerce revenue of key players Rakuten Amazon Japan Yahoo Shopping Domestic Transaction Yahoo Shopping Reuse Business Zozo Mercari



