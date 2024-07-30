IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 30 - 2024

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Purchases of own shares from July 22th to 26th, 2024
       
Name of the IssuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1122/07/2024FR00102591504 826110,5421XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1122/07/2024FR00102591502 174110,5586CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1123/07/2024FR00102591504 266110,5508XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1123/07/2024FR00102591502 362110,5066CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1123/07/2024FR0010259150492110,4112TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1123/07/2024FR0010259150328110,4091AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/07/2024FR00102591504 000110,3341XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/07/2024FR00102591502 000110,5260CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/07/2024FR001025915017 547103,9803XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/07/2024FR00102591505 156103,5941CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/07/2024FR00102591501 054103,6816TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/07/2024FR0010259150911103,3653AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/07/2024FR001025915014 995102,8893XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/07/2024FR00102591506 886103,2035CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/07/2024FR00102591501 112103,2192TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/07/2024FR00102591501 795103,4211AQEU
   TOTAL69 904 105,5076 

