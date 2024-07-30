IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 30 - 2024

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Purchases of own shares from July 22th to 26th, 2024
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|4 826
|110,5421
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|2 174
|110,5586
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|4 266
|110,5508
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|2 362
|110,5066
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|492
|110,4112
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|328
|110,4091
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|4 000
|110,3341
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|2 000
|110,5260
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|17 547
|103,9803
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|5 156
|103,5941
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|1 054
|103,6816
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|911
|103,3653
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|14 995
|102,8893
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|6 886
|103,2035
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|1 112
|103,2192
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|1 795
|103,4211
|AQEU
|TOTAL
|69 904
|105,5076
