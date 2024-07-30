L3, a Web3 Infrastructure, Will Be Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform , will list Layer3(L3), a Web3 infrastructure, on the WEB 3.0 Zone. For all CoinW users, the L3/USDT will be officially available for trading on July 30th 2024, at 14:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of L3, we are launching the "L3 bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet" event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.

Layer3: Transforming Web3 with Omnichain Infrastructure

The Layer3 Foundation is dedicated to fostering community-led governance over Layer3 protocols and supporting the development and adoption of the Layer3 ecosystem. Layer3 protocols and products serve as essential omnichain infrastructure for distribution, identity, and incentives. To date, Layer3 infrastructure has facilitated over 120 million transactions across 500+ ecosystems, connecting millions of users worldwide.

Layer3’s innovative protocols include CUBEs, which enable omnichain identity credentials across EVM chains, and token distribution mechanisms that streamline omnichain token operations. The integration of Layer3’s robust infrastructure across various ecosystems has made it a cornerstone of the Web3 landscape.

Tokenomics: Creating a Liquid Market for Attention

At the heart of Layer3 is the L3 token, designed to create a global liquid market for attention, turning it into a currency. The tokenomics of L3 are meticulously crafted to ensure a self-sustaining ecosystem where token value aligns with network growth and user engagement.

Key features of L3 tokenomics include:

A total supply of 3,333,333,333 L3 tokens.

Two burn mechanisms to maintain scarcity.

A unified staking mechanism known as Layered Staking, which offers three layers of rewards based on staking and active participation within the Layer3 ecosystem.

Users can earn maximum rewards by staking and participating in the network, with activity levels serving as indicators of alignment with the Layer3 ecosystem and partners. This system unlocks various benefits, including rewards, governance rights, and exclusive opportunities.

5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent L3 prize pool will be up for grabs from July 30th, 2024, at 14:00 to August 9th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

