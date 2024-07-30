vFunction Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vFunction , the pioneer of AI-driven architectural observability (AO), today announced the availability of its platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Microsoft Azure customers can now take advantage of vFunction’s platform to drive cloud-native application development and modernization while benefiting from seamless license creation, activation, monitoring, expiration, and renewal. vFunction customers can now use the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, which provides streamlined deployment and management.



vFunction's AI-powered architectural observability platform equips software architects, developers, and engineering leaders with real-time visibility into application architecture. It enhances application resilience, scalability, and engineering velocity by continuously detecting architectural drift and compliance issues, and prioritizing and recommending solutions to reduce technical debt and complexity with each release. By identifying and addressing the root cause of architectural technical debt, vFunction mitigates risk. It offers actionable steps with prescriptive inputs from ChatGPT to decrease this debt and validates new features post-release, ensuring they positively impact application quality and align with business goals.

"For too long, organizations have struggled to understand the impact of fast feature development on software architecture, leading to complexity and mounting technical debt," said Moti Rafalin, CEO and co-founder of vFunction. "Our AI-driven platform offers continuous architectural observability, allowing software engineers and architects to proactively measure, prioritize, and remediate technical debt throughout the software development life cycle. This leads to faster releases, increased application resiliency, better scalability, and cloud suitability. Whether migrating to Azure or already cloud-native, vFunction provides ongoing architectural observability of entire application portfolios. With the platform’s availability in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, we are significantly expanding architectural visibility to millions of users, providing them with insights and guidance to address technical debt, specific Azure suitability, and accelerate innovation.”

Utilizing vFunction to manage technical debt and consistently improve software architecture can alleviate the challenges associated with large-scale IT modernization projects, including pre- and post-migration to Azure. vFunction facilitates domain extraction into microservices using its Code Copy feature on Azure, while its cloud readiness capability supports prioritization of cloud migration tasks. After assessing cloud readiness for Azure, vFunction provides guidance on challenges and requirements encountered during analysis, emphasizing critical areas of cloud compatibility with Azure-based services. This process helps customers move to Azure by making it simple for engineers, architects, and developers to understand and prioritize modernization tasks.





Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft, said, “Microsoft welcomes vFunction to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions. Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like vFunction help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Additional resources

Learn more about vFunction in this video and datasheet .



About vFunction

vFunction, the pioneer of AI-driven architectural observability, delivers a platform that increases application resiliency, scalability, and engineering velocity by continuously identifying and recommending ways to reduce technical debt and complexity in applications. Global system integrators and top cloud providers partner with vFunction to assist leading companies like Intesa Sanpaolo and Trend Micro in discovering their architecture and transforming applications to innovate faster and change their business trajectory. vFunction is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, with offices in Israel, London, and Austin, TX. To learn more, visit www.vfunction.com .

Media Contact

Diana Puckett

Bhava Communications for vFunction

vfunction@bhavacom.com

916-572-8209

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5866b791-3d45-4585-acdc-7e63d15626c2