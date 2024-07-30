Muslimi Lifestyle Expo 2024: A Call for Solidarity in the Face of Rising Islamophobia

TORONTO, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world grapples with increasing instances of Islamophobia, Muslimi invites Canadian residents from all backgrounds to join in a show of unity at the Muslimi Lifestyle Expo 2024. This landmark event aims to foster understanding, solidarity, and mutual respect among diverse communities.



The Muslimi Lifestyle Expo 2024 promises an enriching experience with bustling bazaars, delicious halal food, fashion shows, and cultural immersion. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with thought leaders and influencers from around the globe.

Event Highlights:

-Soulful only vocals concert at the Louder Than Words Nasheed event.

-Muslimi’s Got Talent showcases amazing talents from our community.

-Art Showcase featuring the incredible Karim Jabbari.

-Culinary Delights: Savor an array of global halal culinary offerings from renowned chefs and food vendors.

-Family-Friendly Activities: Enjoy a variety of activities designed for all ages, ensuring a memorable experience for the entire family.

“We believe in the power of community and the strength that comes from standing together in solidarity,” says Boonaa Mohammed from Muslimi. “The Muslimi Lifestyle Expo 2024 is not just a celebration of Muslim culture and heritage; it’s an opportunity for people of all faiths and backgrounds to come together, learn from each other, and build a more inclusive society.”

This event is a call to action for all those who believe in a society free from discrimination and full of mutual respect. Join us at the Muslimi Lifestyle Expo 2024 and be part of a movement that stands against Islamophobia, and promotes solidarity and understanding.

Date: August 2nd-4th, 2024

Location: International Centre, Hall 5, Mississauga.

Tickets: www.muslimiexpo.com

Media Contact:

Jonathan Abdilla

Email: Jonathan@muslimi.com

Phone: 416.841.8873

About Muslimi:

Muslimi is a forward-thinking company dedicated to creating meaningful connections and fostering inclusive environments through innovative events and championing initiatives that promote unity.