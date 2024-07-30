Steelworkers at Cambridge Brass on strike for fair treatment

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workers at Cambridge Brass are standing strong on the picket line to win wage and pension improvements and the right to bid on shifts once a year.



Over 100 members of United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 4045 started their strike against Cambridge Brass on July 19, in an effort to win respect for seniority rights, improved pensions and fair wages.

“The only way to get improvements is if we stick together. It’s not just about the money; we want respect as well. These workers deserve something in return for all the sacrifices made during COVID, keeping this company going,” said Jim Clegg, USW Local 4045 President.

Many of the workers have spent their entire working lives at Cambridge Brass, making fittings for outdoor waterworks. Some workers have 20, 30 and over 40 years of seniority. One worker has been there for 51 years.

The company runs on three shifts: days, afternoons and nights. Workers used to be able to choose their shifts, with those with more seniority choosing first. The company put an end to that and has refused to allow workers an annual chance to bid for shifts based on seniority.

“Since the pandemic hit in 2020, Steelworkers have been bargaining for better,” said Myles Sullivan, USW District 6 Director. “While inflation may be slowing, the cost of living is still very high. When a contract is up, that’s the time to make improvements. Cambridge Brass needs to show respect for these workers with a fair contract that reflects their contribution to the company’s success.”

Workers are on the picket line 24 hours a day at 140 Orion Place, Cambridge, Ont., N1T 1R9.

