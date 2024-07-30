Gabelli Funds to Host 30th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York City Thursday, September 5, 2024

RYE, N.Y., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York City on September 5th. The conference will draw top executives from more than ten companies, with a focus on the themes of strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.
Featured Companies
|AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR)
|Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT)
|Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN)
|Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM)
|Astronics Corporation (NYSE: ATRO)
|Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A)
|Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER)
|Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW)
|Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE: CR)
|Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)
|Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW)
|VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC)
|Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO)
|Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD)
The Harvard Club, New York City
Thursday, September 5, 2024 starting at 8:30 am
Registration link: CLICK HERE
For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact:
James Carey, Client Relations, jcarey@gabelli.com, (914) 921-8318
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
Contact:
Tony Bancroft, Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-5083