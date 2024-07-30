TRANSDEV FINALIZES AGREEMENT TO MANAGE DART’S MOBILITY MANAGEMENT SERVICES STARTING OCTOBER 2024

Chicago, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transdev is pleased to announce that they have finalized their agreement with Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) to manage their Mobility Management Services (MMS) for the next eight years. This contract includes overseeing all aspects of operations for DART’s ADA Paratransit, Microtransit, and Rider Assistance Programs (RAP).

Per the contract, Transdev will manage DART’s ADA Paratransit services across their 13 member cities and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and manage Microtransit operations in the 34 zones currently available to customers. Transdev will also be handling operations of DART’s Rider Assistance Program, servicing qualified riders in specified cities and zip codes of the Dallas area to fulfill trips using a complement of accessible and ride-sharing vehicles.

DART and Transdev are committed to making this a seamless transition where passengers will only notice positive new changes to the system as of the contract start date of October 1st, 2024. Transdev will bring a brand-new fleet of vehicles for all three services and new technology platforms to enhance the passenger experience. Transdev is deploying a new dynamic, real-time schedule optimization platform to reduce wait times and overall trip times for passengers across the services. Transdev will also deploy their Command Console platform to offer dispatchers and management better visibility and ability to actively manage daily service.

Using a combination of dedicated and non-dedicated transportation to best serve the passengers, Transdev is prepared to assist DART in providing comprehensive mobility management solutions for the approximate 11,000 riders certified to use Paratransit services and the 886,000 reported riders of Microtransit as seen from 2023.

“The DART team looks forward to officially launching service for our Rider Assistance Passengers, our ADA riders as well as GoLink passengers via Transdev later this year,” said Bernard Jackson Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer for Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). “Our vision at DART is to be your first-in-mind mobility partner; working with Transdev will bring us closer to this goal by creating seamless mobility experiences for our passengers.”

