GTT: Half-year liquidity contract statement

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, July 30, 2024

Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at June 30, 2024:

900 shares

€ 2,696,960.00

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,702

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,647

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 135,517 shares for € 17,904,124.06

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 134,617 shares for € 17,801,365.71

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account at December 31, 2023:

0 share

€ 2,799,718.00

