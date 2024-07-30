Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the second quarter of 2024.
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):
- Net income available to common stockholders was $3.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $2.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and net loss to common stockholders of ($0.1) million, or $0.00 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, which excludes $0.1 million in dividends on preferred shares, was $3.2 million. The Company began paying dividends on its preferred stock during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as required by the terms thereof.
- Included in the $3.1 million of net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2024 results is $38.8 million in interest and dividend income, $2.3 million in non-interest income and $0.4 million in benefit for credit losses, offset by $20.9 million in interest expense, $16.1 million in non-interest expense and $0.1 million in payments and accrued dividends on preferred shares.
- Net interest income of $17.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $0.9 million, or 4.88%, from the prior quarter and increased $1.6 million, or 9.96%, from the same quarter last year. As discussed in our prior earnings release, the first quarter of 2024 included a $1.0 million recovery of interest from a previously non-performing loan, which increased net interest income in that period as compared to the current period.
- Net interest margin was 2.62% for the second quarter of 2024, versus 2.71% for the prior quarter and versus 2.65% for the same quarter last year. A significant driver of the reduction in net interest margin is the aforementioned recovery.
Six Months 2024 Highlights (Compared to 2023):
- Net income available to common stockholders was $5.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which excludes $0.1 million in dividends on preferred shares, was $5.6 million.
- Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $36.7 million, an increase of $5.2 million, or 16.49%, compared to $31.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
- Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $4.0 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 19.75%, from $3.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
- Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $33.1 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 1.06%, compared to $33.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
- Cash and equivalents were $103.2 million as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $36.0 million, or 25.88%, from December 31, 2023.
- Securities totaled $555.2 million as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $26.4 million, or 4.54%, from December 31, 2023 primarily due to regular principal payments.
- Net loans receivable were $2.02 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $126.3 million, or 6.66%, from December 31, 2023.
- Deposits were $1.61 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $98.5 million, or 6.53%, from December 31, 2023.
President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments
Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group’s President and CEO, stated “Despite the challenging operating environment, we continue to make progress both in terms of improving our economic performance as well as serving our communities. We have exceeded our qualified lending targets under ECIP and qualified for a 0.50% preferred dividend rate. Book value per share continues to grow and is now $11.45 (up $0.51 vs last year) and total equity per common share stands at $20.90. We’re also making progress on the expense side and have reduced headcount by 7% year over year. We continue to show strong levels of capital and liquidity. On the capital front, our total capital ratio at Ponce Bank stands at 22.47%, well in excess of regulatory requirements. In terms of liquidity, our liquid assets plus borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") stands at $679.9 million, approximately 1.7 times of our uninsured deposits of $401.7 million. We remain committed to the communities we serve and our status as a Minority Depository Institution (“MDI”)/Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI"), and we continue to invest in our people and in technology to improve our efficiency.”
Executive Chairman’s Comment
Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman added “We continue to grow both loans and deposits while maintaining credit quality. While we see resiliency in our client base, our prudent approach might result in lower growth in the coming quarters as we prioritize sound underwriting practices and balance sheet management over loan growth.”
Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Key Metrics” for additional information):
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Performance Ratios (Annualized):
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|Return on average assets (1)
|0.45
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.39
|%
|(0.01
|%)
|Return on average equity (1)
|2.59
|%
|1.97
|%
|0.42
|%
|2.11
|%
|(0.07
|%)
|Net interest rate spread (1) (2)
|1.72
|%
|1.82
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.68
|%
|1.75
|%
|Net interest margin (1) (3)
|2.62
|%
|2.71
|%
|2.66
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.65
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets (1)
|2.28
|%
|2.35
|%
|2.66
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.65
|%
|Efficiency ratio (4)
|80.09
|%
|82.56
|%
|96.83
|%
|78.11
|%
|96.15
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities
|129.73
|%
|129.69
|%
|133.50
|%
|134.49
|%
|137.67
|%
|Average equity to average assets
|17.41
|%
|17.00
|%
|18.25
|%
|18.32
|%
|19.21
|%
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Capital Ratios (Annualized):
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
|22.47
|%
|22.79
|%
|23.30
|%
|25.10
|%
|26.30
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
|21.24
|%
|21.54
|%
|22.05
|%
|23.85
|%
|25.05
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
|21.24
|%
|21.54
|%
|22.05
|%
|23.85
|%
|25.05
|%
|Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)
|16.70
|%
|16.26
|%
|17.49
|%
|17.51
|%
|17.95
|%
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Asset Quality Ratios (Annualized):
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans
|1.18
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.64
|%
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans
|130.28
|%
|140.90
|%
|152.99
|%
|169.49
|%
|167.06
|%
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1)
|(0.10
|%)
|(0.25
|%)
|(0.24
|%)
|(0.34
|%)
|(0.41
|%)
|Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans
|0.89
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.98
|%
|Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets
|0.65
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.63
|%
|Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets
|0.65
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.63
|%
|Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty as a percentage of total assets (5)
|0.82
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.83
|%
- Annualized where appropriate.
- Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
- Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
- Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
- Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.
Summary of Results of Operations
Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $3.2 million compared to net income of $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and net loss of $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
The increase of net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was attributed mainly to a decrease in non-interest expense, an increase in non-interest income, a decrease in provision for income taxes and an increase in benefit for credit losses, partially offset by a decrease in net interest income.
The increase of net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 was largely due to increases in net interest income, an increase to benefit for credit losses, a decrease in non-interest expense and an increase in non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in provision for income taxes.
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $5.6 million compared to a net income of $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in net income was attributable to increases in net interest income, benefit for credit losses and non-interest income and a decrease in non-interest expense, partially offset by an increase in provision for income taxes.
Net Interest Income and Net Margin
Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, decreased $0.9 million, or 4.88%, to $17.9 million compared to $18.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $1.6 million, or 9.96%, compared to $16.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. As discussed in our prior earnings release, the first quarter of 2024 included a $1.0 million recovery of interest from a previously non-performing loan, which increased net interest income in that period as compared to the current period.
Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, increased $5.2 million, or 16.49%, to $36.7 million, compared to $31.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, benefit for credit losses amounted to $0.6 million consisting of a benefit for credit losses on loans in the amount of $0.4 million and a release in the provision for credit losses on held-to-maturity securities in the amount of $0.2 million. The $0.4 million benefit for credit losses on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2024 resulted from a benefit of $1.5 million related to micro loans offset by a provision of $1.1 million related to non-micro loans.
Net interest margin was 2.62% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 2.71% for the prior quarter, a decrease of 9bps and 2.65% for the same period last year, a decrease of 3bps.
Net interest margin was 2.67% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 2.71% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of 4bps.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $2.3 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 32.28%, compared to $1.7 million the three months ended March 31, 2024 and an increase of $0.8 million, or 51.34%, compared to $1.5 million the three months ended June 30, 2023.
The $0.6 million increase in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was largely attributable to an increase of $0.5 million in other non-interest income related to the mark to market adjustments on a private equity fund and $0.1 million in late and prepayment charges.
The $0.8 million increase in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 was largely attributable to increases of $0.5 million in other non-interest income related to the mark to market adjustments on a private equity fund, $0.2 million in income on sale of mortgage loans and $0.1 million in late and prepayment charges.
Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $4.0 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 19.75%, compared to $3.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was largely attributable to increases of $0.6 million in other non-interest income and $0.4 million in income on sale of mortgage loans, partially offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in late and prepayment charges.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $16.1 million, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 4.74%, compared to $17.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and a decrease of $0.9 million, or 5.51%, compared to $17.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
The $0.8 million decrease from the three months ended March 31, 2024 was mainly attributable to decreases of $0.7 million in provision for contingencies, $0.4 million in professional fees, $0.1 million in compensation and benefits, $0.1 million in occupancy and equipment and $0.1 million in data processing, partially offset by an increase of $0.6 million in other operating expense.
The $0.9 million decrease from the three months ended June 30, 2023 was mainly attributable to decreases of $1.0 million in provision for contingencies, $0.5 million in professional fees, $0.3 million in office supplies, telephone and postage, $0.2 million in occupancy and equipment, $0.2 million in data processing expenses and $0.1 million in marketing and promotional expenses, partially offset by increases of $0.4 million in other operating expense, $0.3 million in direct loan expenses and $0.3 million in compensation and benefits and a decrease of $0.3 million in Grain recoveries.
Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $33.1 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 1.06%, compared to $33.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The $0.4 million decrease from the six months ended June 30, 2023 was mainly attributable to decreases of $1.8 million in provision for contingencies, $0.4 million in office supplies, telephone and postage, $0.3 million in professional fees, $0.3 million in data processing expenses, $0.2 million in marketing and promotional expenses and $0.1 million in occupancy and equipment, partially offset by a decrease of $1.1 million in Grain recoveries, and increases of $0.7 million in compensation and benefits and $0.6 million in direct loan expenses.
Balance Sheet Summary
Total assets increased $91.3 million, or 3.32%, to $2.84 billion as of June 30, 2024 from $2.75 billion as of December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to increases of $126.3 million in net loans receivable, $27.8 million in mortgage loans held for sale and $4.6 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, partially offset by decreases of $36.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, $19.6 million in held-to-maturity securities, $6.8 million in available-for-sale securities, $3.2 million in other assets, $1.2 million in deferred tax assets and $0.6 million in accrued interest receivable.
Total liabilities increased $85.0 million, or 3.76%, to $2.34 billion as of June 30, 2024 from $2.26 billion as of December 31, 2023. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to an increase of $98.5 million in deposits, partially offset by decreases of $5.1 million in accrued interest payable, $4.0 million in borrowings, $3.5 million in other liabilities and $0.8 million in operating lease liabilities.
Total stockholders’ equity increased $6.3 million, or 1.27%, to $497.7 million as of June 30, 2024, from $491.4 million as of December 31, 2023. This increase in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to $5.5 million in net income available to common stockholders, $1.0 million impact to additional paid in capital as a result of share-based compensation and $0.6 million from release of ESOP shares, offset by $0.9 million in other comprehensive loss.
About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank’s loans; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank’s market area; Ponce Bank’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
|As of
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks:
|Cash
|$
|23,128
|$
|29,972
|$
|28,930
|$
|26,046
|$
|31,162
|Interest-bearing deposits
|80,038
|104,752
|110,260
|90,966
|212,627
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|103,166
|134,724
|139,190
|117,012
|243,789
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|113,125
|116,044
|119,902
|116,753
|123,720
|Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
|442,113
|452,955
|461,748
|471,065
|481,952
|Placement with banks
|249
|249
|249
|996
|996
|Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
|37,764
|7,860
|9,980
|14,103
|10,070
|Loans receivable, net
|2,022,173
|1,981,428
|1,895,886
|1,787,607
|1,695,047
|Accrued interest receivable
|17,441
|18,063
|18,010
|16,624
|16,054
|Premises and equipment, net
|16,976
|17,396
|16,053
|16,453
|16,856
|Right of use assets
|30,349
|31,021
|31,272
|32,110
|32,435
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost
|23,972
|23,892
|19,377
|18,870
|19,195
|Deferred tax assets
|13,172
|13,919
|14,332
|15,984
|15,924
|Other assets
|21,507
|21,151
|24,723
|16,286
|15,919
|Total assets
|$
|2,842,007
|$
|2,818,702
|$
|2,750,722
|$
|2,623,863
|$
|2,671,957
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Deposits
|$
|1,606,097
|$
|1,585,784
|$
|1,507,620
|$
|1,401,132
|$
|1,442,013
|Operating lease liabilities
|31,861
|32,486
|32,684
|33,459
|33,716
|Accrued interest payable
|6,820
|4,218
|11,965
|8,385
|4,704
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
|10,838
|13,245
|10,778
|13,743
|12,402
|Borrowings
|680,421
|680,421
|684,421
|675,100
|682,100
|Other liabilities
|8,313
|8,866
|11,859
|6,986
|6,540
|Total liabilities
|2,344,350
|2,325,020
|2,259,327
|2,138,805
|2,181,475
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized
|225,000
|225,000
|225,000
|225,000
|225,000
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized
|249
|249
|249
|249
|249
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(9,519
|)
|(9,702
|)
|(9,747
|)
|(10,975
|)
|(5,202
|)
|Additional paid-in-capital
|207,934
|207,584
|207,106
|207,626
|207,287
|Retained earnings
|102,951
|99,834
|97,420
|96,902
|94,312
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(16,557
|)
|(16,590
|)
|(15,649
|)
|(20,468
|)
|(17,597
|)
|Unearned compensation ─ ESOP
|(12,401
|)
|(12,693
|)
|(12,984
|)
|(13,276
|)
|(13,567
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|497,657
|493,682
|491,395
|485,058
|490,482
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,842,007
|$
|2,818,702
|$
|2,750,722
|$
|2,623,863
|$
|2,671,957
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|Interest and dividend income:
|Interest on loans receivable
|$
|31,281
|$
|30,664
|$
|27,814
|$
|25,276
|$
|23,015
|Interest on deposits due from banks
|1,542
|2,911
|990
|1,969
|1,817
|Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock
|5,969
|6,091
|6,146
|6,261
|6,223
|Total interest and dividend income
|38,792
|39,666
|34,950
|33,506
|31,055
|Interest expense:
|Interest on certificates of deposit
|6,358
|6,380
|5,103
|4,362
|3,881
|Interest on other deposits
|7,389
|6,540
|5,706
|5,639
|4,413
|Interest on borrowings
|7,141
|7,923
|6,944
|6,963
|6,479
|Total interest expense
|20,888
|20,843
|17,753
|16,964
|14,773
|Net interest income
|17,904
|18,823
|17,197
|16,542
|16,282
|(Benefit) provision for credit losses
|(374
|)
|(180
|)
|(375
|)
|535
|987
|Net interest income after (benefit) provision for credit losses
|18,278
|19,003
|17,572
|16,007
|15,295
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges and fees
|492
|473
|498
|516
|481
|Brokerage commissions
|9
|8
|13
|17
|35
|Late and prepayment charges
|426
|359
|365
|899
|372
|Income on sale of mortgage loans
|274
|302
|244
|173
|82
|Grant income
|—
|—
|438
|3,718
|—
|Other
|1,057
|565
|(273
|)
|304
|522
|Total non-interest income
|2,258
|1,707
|1,285
|5,627
|1,492
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
|7,724
|7,844
|8,262
|7,566
|7,425
|Occupancy and equipment
|3,564
|3,667
|3,686
|3,588
|3,724
|Data processing expenses
|1,013
|1,127
|1,101
|1,582
|1,208
|Direct loan expenses
|633
|732
|497
|369
|345
|(Benefit) provision for contingencies
|(493
|)
|164
|418
|391
|517
|Insurance and surety bond premiums
|263
|253
|250
|255
|248
|Office supplies, telephone and postage
|233
|249
|294
|301
|489
|Professional fees
|1,369
|1,723
|2,040
|1,693
|1,904
|Grain recoveries
|(65
|)
|(53
|)
|(152
|)
|(69
|)
|(346
|)
|Marketing and promotional expenses
|145
|100
|146
|248
|303
|Directors fees and regulatory assessment
|176
|179
|173
|169
|160
|Other operating expenses
|1,585
|965
|1,182
|1,223
|1,112
|Total non-interest expense
|16,147
|16,950
|17,897
|17,316
|17,089
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|4,389
|3,760
|960
|4,318
|(302
|)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|1,197
|1,346
|442
|1,728
|(215
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|3,192
|$
|2,414
|$
|518
|$
|2,590
|$
|(87
|)
|Dividends on preferred shares
|75
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
|$
|3,117
|$
|2,414
|$
|518
|$
|2,590
|$
|(87
|)
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.12
|$
|(0.00
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.12
|$
|(0.00
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|22,409,803
|22,353,492
|22,224,945
|22,272,076
|23,208,168
|Diluted
|22,419,309
|22,366,728
|22,406,102
|22,349,217
|23,208,168
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2024
|2023
|Variance $
|Variance %
|Interest and dividend income:
|Interest on loans receivable
|$
|61,945
|$
|42,715
|$
|19,230
|45.02
|%
|Interest on deposits due from banks
|4,453
|2,014
|2,439
|121.10
|%
|Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock
|12,060
|12,682
|(622
|)
|(4.90
|%)
|Total interest and dividend income
|78,458
|57,411
|21,047
|36.66
|%
|Interest expense:
|Interest on certificates of deposit
|12,738
|7,106
|5,632
|79.26
|%
|Interest on other deposits
|13,929
|7,225
|6,704
|92.79
|%
|Interest on borrowings
|15,064
|11,553
|3,511
|30.39
|%
|Total interest expense
|41,731
|25,884
|15,847
|61.22
|%
|Net interest income
|36,727
|31,527
|5,200
|16.49
|%
|(Benefit) provision for credit losses
|(554
|)
|813
|(1,367
|)
|(168.14
|%)
|Net interest income after benefit for credit losses
|37,281
|30,714
|6,567
|21.38
|%
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges and fees
|965
|972
|(7
|)
|(0.72
|%)
|Brokerage commissions
|17
|50
|(33
|)
|(66.00
|%)
|Late and prepayment charges
|785
|1,101
|(316
|)
|(28.70
|%)
|Income on sale of mortgage loans
|576
|181
|395
|218.23
|%
|Other
|1,622
|1,007
|615
|61.07
|%
|Total non-interest income
|3,965
|3,311
|654
|19.75
|%
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
|15,568
|14,871
|697
|4.69
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|7,231
|7,294
|(63
|)
|(0.86
|%)
|Data processing expenses
|2,140
|2,400
|(260
|)
|(10.83
|%)
|Direct loan expenses
|1,365
|757
|608
|80.32
|%
|(Benefit) provision for contingencies
|(329
|)
|1,502
|(1,831
|)
|(121.90
|%)
|Insurance and surety bond premiums
|516
|513
|3
|0.58
|%
|Office supplies, telephone and postage
|482
|888
|(406
|)
|(45.72
|%)
|Professional fees
|3,092
|3,359
|(267
|)
|(7.95
|%)
|Grain recoveries
|(118
|)
|(1,260
|)
|1,142
|(90.63
|%)
|Marketing and promotional expenses
|245
|431
|(186
|)
|(43.16
|%)
|Directors fees and regulatory assessment
|355
|315
|40
|12.70
|%
|Other operating expenses
|2,550
|2,380
|170
|7.14
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|33,097
|33,450
|(353
|)
|(1.06
|%)
|Income before income taxes
|8,149
|575
|7,574
|1,317.22
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|2,543
|331
|2,212
|668.28
|%
|Net income
|$
|5,606
|$
|244
|$
|5,362
|2,197.54
|%
|Dividends on preferred shares
|75
|—
|75
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|5,531
|$
|244
|$
|5,287
|2,166.80
|%
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.24
|2,254.79
|%
|Diluted
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.24
|2,256.11
|%
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|22,381,647
|23,250,357
|(868,710
|)
|(3.74
|%)
|Diluted
|22,393,018
|23,275,201
|(882,183
|)
|(3.79
|%)
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Key Metrics
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets (1)
|0.45
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.39
|%
|(0.01
|%)
|Return on average equity (1)
|2.59
|%
|1.97
|%
|0.42
|%
|2.11
|%
|(0.07
|%)
|Net interest rate spread (1) (2)
|1.72
|%
|1.82
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.68
|%
|1.75
|%
|Net interest margin (1) (3)
|2.62
|%
|2.71
|%
|2.66
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.65
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets (1)
|2.28
|%
|2.35
|%
|2.66
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.65
|%
|Efficiency ratio (4)
|80.09
|%
|82.56
|%
|96.83
|%
|78.11
|%
|96.15
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities
|129.73
|%
|129.69
|%
|133.50
|%
|134.49
|%
|137.67
|%
|Average equity to average assets
|17.41
|%
|17.00
|%
|18.25
|%
|18.32
|%
|19.21
|%
|Capital Ratios:
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
|22.47
|%
|22.79
|%
|23.30
|%
|25.10
|%
|26.30
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
|21.24
|%
|21.54
|%
|22.05
|%
|23.85
|%
|25.05
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
|21.24
|%
|21.54
|%
|22.05
|%
|23.85
|%
|25.05
|%
|Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)
|16.70
|%
|16.26
|%
|17.49
|%
|17.51
|%
|17.95
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans
|1.18
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.64
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming loans
|130.28
|%
|140.90
|%
|152.99
|%
|169.49
|%
|167.06
|%
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1)
|(0.10
|%)
|(0.25
|%)
|(0.24
|%)
|(0.34
|%)
|(0.41
|%)
|Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans
|0.89
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.98
|%
|Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets
|0.65
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.63
|%
|Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets
|0.65
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.63
|%
|Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty as a percentage of total assets (5)
|0.82
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.83
|%
|Other:
|Number of offices
|18
|18
|18
|19
|19
|Number of full-time equivalent employees
|227
|233
|237
|243
|244
- Annualized where appropriate.
- Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
- Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
- Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
- Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Securities Portfolio
|June 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Gross
|Gross
|Gross
|Gross
|Amortized
|Unrealized
|Unrealized
|Amortized
|Unrealized
|Unrealized
|Cost
|Gains
|Losses
|Fair Value
|Cost
|Gains
|Losses
|Fair Value
|(in thousands)
|(in thousands)
|Available-for-Sale Securities:
|U.S. Government Bonds
|$
|2,992
|$
|—
|$
|(196
|)
|$
|2,796
|$
|2,990
|$
|—
|$
|(206
|)
|$
|2,784
|Corporate Bonds
|25,773
|—
|(1,859
|)
|23,914
|25,790
|—
|(2,122
|)
|23,668
|Mortgage-Backed Securities:
|Collateralized Mortgage Obligations(1)
|36,886
|—
|(6,280
|)
|30,606
|39,375
|—
|(6,227
|)
|33,148
|FHLMC Certificates
|9,611
|—
|(1,523
|)
|8,088
|10,163
|—
|(1,482
|)
|8,681
|FNMA Certificates
|58,797
|—
|(11,174
|)
|47,623
|61,359
|—
|(9,842
|)
|51,517
|GNMA Certificates
|99
|—
|(1
|)
|98
|104
|—
|—
|104
|Total available-for-sale securities
|$
|134,158
|$
|—
|$
|(21,033
|)
|$
|113,125
|$
|139,781
|$
|—
|$
|(19,879
|)
|$
|119,902
|Held-to-Maturity Securities:
|U.S. Agency Bonds
|$
|25,000
|$
|—
|$
|(253
|)
|$
|24,747
|$
|25,000
|$
|—
|$
|(181
|)
|$
|24,819
|Corporate Bonds
|82,500
|—
|(2,230
|)
|80,270
|82,500
|—
|(2,691
|)
|79,809
|Mortgage-Backed Securities:
|Collateralized Mortgage Obligations(1)
|200,684
|—
|(8,533
|)
|192,151
|212,093
|104
|(5,170
|)
|207,027
|FHLMC Certificates
|3,664
|—
|(274
|)
|3,390
|3,897
|—
|(244
|)
|3,653
|FNMA Certificates
|112,925
|—
|(5,565
|)
|107,360
|118,944
|—
|(4,088
|)
|114,856
|SBA Certificates
|17,558
|169
|—
|17,727
|19,712
|166
|—
|19,878
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|(218
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(398
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Total held-to-maturity securities
|$
|442,113
|$
|169
|$
|(16,855
|)
|$
|425,645
|$
|461,748
|$
|270
|$
|(12,374
|)
|$
|450,042
- Comprised of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and Ginnie Mae (“GNMA”) issued securities.
The following table presents the activity in the allowance for credit losses for held-to-maturity securities.
|For the Six
|For the
|Months Ended
|Year Ended
|June 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Allowance for credit losses on securities at beginning of the period
|$
|398
|$
|—
|CECL adoption
|—
|662
|Benefit for credit losses
|(180
|)
|(264
|)
|Allowance for credit losses on securities at end of the period
|$
|218
|$
|398
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Portfolio
|As of
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mortgage loans:
|1-4 family residential
|Investor Owned
|$
|337,292
|16.49
|%
|$
|339,331
|16.92
|%
|$
|343,689
|17.89
|%
|$
|347,082
|19.13
|%
|$
|351,754
|20.43
|%
|Owner-Occupied
|147,485
|7.21
|%
|150,842
|7.52
|%
|152,311
|7.93
|%
|151,866
|8.37
|%
|154,116
|8.94
|%
|Multifamily residential
|545,323
|26.66
|%
|545,825
|27.22
|%
|550,559
|28.65
|%
|553,694
|30.52
|%
|550,033
|31.94
|%
|Nonresidential properties
|337,583
|16.51
|%
|327,350
|16.32
|%
|342,343
|17.81
|%
|321,472
|17.71
|%
|317,416
|18.43
|%
|Construction and land
|641,879
|31.39
|%
|608,665
|30.35
|%
|503,925
|26.22
|%
|411,383
|22.67
|%
|315,843
|18.34
|%
|Total mortgage loans
|2,009,562
|98.26
|%
|1,972,013
|98.33
|%
|1,892,827
|98.50
|%
|1,785,497
|98.40
|%
|1,689,162
|98.08
|%
|Non-mortgage loans:
|Business loans
|30,222
|1.48
|%
|26,664
|1.33
|%
|19,779
|1.03
|%
|18,416
|1.02
|%
|21,041
|1.22
|%
|Consumer loans (1)
|5,305
|0.26
|%
|6,741
|0.34
|%
|8,966
|0.47
|%
|10,416
|0.58
|%
|11,958
|0.70
|%
|Total non-mortgage loans
|35,527
|1.74
|%
|33,405
|1.67
|%
|28,745
|1.50
|%
|28,832
|1.60
|%
|32,999
|1.92
|%
|Total loans, gross
|2,045,089
|100.00
|%
|2,005,418
|100.00
|%
|1,921,572
|100.00
|%
|1,814,329
|100.00
|%
|1,722,161
|100.00
|%
|Net deferred loan origination costs
|1,145
|674
|468
|692
|1,059
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(24,061
|)
|(24,664
|)
|(26,154
|)
|(27,414
|)
|(28,173
|)
|Loans, net
|$
|2,022,173
|$
|1,981,428
|$
|1,895,886
|$
|1,787,607
|$
|1,695,047
- As of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, consumer loans include $4.3 million, $5.7 million, $8.0 million, $9.3 million and $11.2 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain.
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Grain Loan Exposure
|Grain Technologies, Inc. ("Grain") Total Exposure as of June 30, 2024
|(in thousands)
|Receivable from Grain
|Microloans originated - put back to Grain (inception-to-June 30, 2024)
|$
|23,986
|Write-downs, net of recoveries (inception-to-date as of June 30, 2024)
|(15,341
|)
|Cash receipts from Grain (inception-to-June 30, 2024)
|(6,819
|)
|Grant/reserve
|(1,826
|)
|Net receivable as of June 30, 2024
|$
|—
|Microloan receivables from Grain Borrowers
|Grain originated loans receivable as of June 30, 2024
|$
|4,277
|Allowance for credit losses on loans as of June 30, 2024(1)
|(3,623
|)
|Microloans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans as of June 30, 2024
|$
|654
|Investments
|Investment in Grain
|$
|1,000
|Investment in Grain write-off in Q3 2022
|(1,000
|)
|Investment in Grain as of June 30, 2024
|—
|Total exposure related to Grain as of June 30, 2024(2)
|$
|654
- Excludes $1.6 million of security deposits by Grain originated borrowers reported in deposits in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Conditions.
- Total remaining exposure to Grain borrowers. These loans are now serviced by the Bank.
On November 1, 2023, Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Grain signed a Perpetual Software License Agreement in order for the Bank to assume the servicing of the remaining Grain loans. In order to facilitate the transfer of the servicing responsibilities to the Bank, Grain granted the Bank a perpetual right and license to use the Grain software, including the source code to service the remaining loans.
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Allowance for credit losses on loans at beginning of the period
|$
|24,664
|$
|26,154
|$
|27,414
|$
|28,173
|$
|28,975
|(Benefit) provision for credit losses on loans
|(120
|)
|(255
|)
|(126
|)
|750
|934
|Charge-offs:
|Mortgage loans:
|1-4 family residences
|Investor owned
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Owner occupied
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Multifamily residences
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Nonresidential properties
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Construction and land
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Non-mortgage loans:
|Business
|—
|(52
|)
|(63
|)
|—
|—
|Consumer
|(747
|)
|(1,302
|)
|(1,135
|)
|(1,592
|)
|(1,931
|)
|Total charge-offs
|(747
|)
|(1,354
|)
|(1,198
|)
|(1,592
|)
|(1,931
|)
|Recoveries:
|Mortgage loans:
|1-4 family residences
|Investor owned
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Owner occupied
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Multifamily residences
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Nonresidential properties
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Construction and land
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Non-mortgage loans:
|Business
|7
|1
|—
|3
|—
|Consumer
|257
|118
|64
|80
|195
|Total recoveries
|264
|119
|64
|83
|195
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|(483
|)
|(1,235
|)
|(1,134
|)
|(1,509
|)
|(1,736
|)
|Allowance for credit losses on loans at end of the period
|$
|24,061
|$
|24,664
|$
|26,154
|$
|27,414
|$
|28,173
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits
|As of
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Demand(1)
|$
|178,125
|11.09
|%
|$
|191,541
|12.07
|%
|$
|185,151
|12.28
|%
|$
|214,326
|15.30
|%
|$
|225,106
|15.61
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|NOW/IOLA accounts(1)
|81,178
|5.05
|%
|73,202
|4.62
|%
|77,909
|5.17
|%
|74,055
|5.29
|%
|64,193
|4.45
|%
|Money market accounts(2)
|502,255
|31.27
|%
|482,344
|30.42
|%
|432,735
|28.70
|%
|370,500
|26.44
|%
|387,970
|26.91
|%
|Reciprocal deposits
|109,945
|6.85
|%
|97,718
|6.16
|%
|96,860
|6.42
|%
|82,670
|5.90
|%
|100,919
|7.00
|%
|Savings accounts
|109,694
|6.83
|%
|112,713
|7.11
|%
|114,139
|7.57
|%
|117,870
|8.41
|%
|119,635
|8.30
|%
|Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts
|803,072
|50.00
|%
|765,977
|48.31
|%
|721,643
|47.86
|%
|645,095
|46.04
|%
|672,717
|46.66
|%
|Certificates of deposit of $250K or more(2)
|156,224
|9.73
|%
|146,296
|9.23
|%
|132,153
|8.77
|%
|122,353
|8.73
|%
|120,043
|8.32
|%
|Brokered certificates of deposit(3)
|94,614
|5.89
|%
|94,689
|5.97
|%
|98,729
|6.55
|%
|98,729
|7.05
|%
|98,729
|6.85
|%
|Listing service deposits(3)
|9,361
|0.58
|%
|12,688
|0.80
|%
|14,433
|0.96
|%
|15,180
|1.08
|%
|20,258
|1.40
|%
|All other certificates of deposit less than $250K(2)
|364,701
|22.71
|%
|374,593
|23.62
|%
|355,511
|23.58
|%
|305,449
|21.80
|%
|305,160
|21.16
|%
|Total certificates of deposit
|624,900
|38.91
|%
|628,266
|39.62
|%
|600,826
|39.86
|%
|541,711
|38.66
|%
|544,190
|37.73
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,427,972
|88.91
|%
|1,394,243
|87.93
|%
|1,322,469
|87.72
|%
|1,186,806
|84.70
|%
|1,216,907
|84.39
|%
|Total deposits
|$
|1,606,097
|100.00
|%
|$
|1,585,784
|100.00
|%
|$
|1,507,620
|100.00
|%
|$
|1,401,132
|100.00
|%
|$
|1,442,013
|100.00
|%
- As of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, $58.2 million, $51.5 million and $41.4 million, respectively, were reclassified from demand to NOW/IOLA accounts.
- As of June 30, 2023, $150.6 million of Raisin deposits were reclassified from money market accounts to certificates of deposits. $36.4 million were reclassified to Certificates of deposits of $250K or more and $114.2 million were reclassified to certificates of deposit less than $250K.
- As of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, there were $1.5 million, $1.5 million, $0.3 million, $0.3 million and $3.3 million, respectively, in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Borrowings
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Scheduled
Maturity
|Redeemable
at Call Date
|Weighted
Average
Rate
|Scheduled
Maturity
|Redeemable
at Call Date
|Weighted
Average
Rate
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Term advances ending:
|2024
|$
|109,321
|$
|109,321
|4.69
|%
|$
|363,321
|$
|363,321
|4.55
|%
|2025
|250,000
|250,000
|4.69
|50,000
|50,000
|4.41
|2026
|50,000
|50,000
|4.83
|—
|—
|—
|2027
|212,000
|212,000
|3.44
|212,000
|212,000
|3.44
|2028
|9,100
|9,100
|3.84
|9,100
|9,100
|3.84
|Thereafter
|50,000
|50,000
|3.35
|50,000
|50,000
|3.35
|$
|680,421
|$
|680,421
|4.20
|%
|$
|684,421
|$
|684,421
|4.10
|%
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets
|As of Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-accrual loans:
|Mortgage loans:
|1-4 family residential
|Investor owned
|$
|436
|$
|399
|$
|793
|$
|396
|$
|296
|Owner occupied
|1,423
|1,426
|1,682
|1,685
|2,363
|Multifamily residential
|5,754
|4,098
|2,979
|1,444
|1,435
|Nonresidential properties
|828
|441
|—
|—
|—
|Construction and land
|8,907
|10,277
|10,759
|11,721
|11,721
|Non-mortgage loans:
|Business
|396
|146
|165
|209
|—
|Consumer
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty)(1)
|$
|17,744
|$
|16,787
|$
|16,378
|$
|15,455
|$
|15,815
|Non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1):
|Mortgage loans:
|1-4 family residential
|Investor owned
|$
|277
|$
|270
|$
|270
|$
|270
|$
|209
|Owner occupied
|448
|447
|447
|449
|840
|Multifamily residential
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Nonresidential properties
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Construction and land
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Non-mortgage loans:
|Business
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1)
|725
|717
|717
|719
|1,049
|Total non-accrual loans(2)
|$
|18,469
|$
|17,504
|$
|17,095
|$
|16,174
|$
|16,864
|Accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1):
|Mortgage loans:
|1-4 family residential
|Investor owned
|$
|1,830
|$
|1,850
|$
|2,112
|$
|2,131
|$
|2,161
|Owner occupied
|2,171
|2,288
|2,313
|2,335
|2,353
|Multifamily residential
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Nonresidential properties
|707
|748
|757
|765
|783
|Construction and land
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Non-mortgage loans:
|Business
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1)
|$
|4,708
|$
|4,886
|$
|5,182
|$
|5,231
|$
|5,297
|Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1)
|$
|23,177
|$
|22,390
|$
|22,277
|$
|21,405
|$
|22,161
|Total non-performing loans to total gross loans
|0.89
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.98
|%
|Total non-performing assets to total assets
|0.65
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.63
|%
|Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty as a percentage of total assets(1)
|0.82
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.83
|%
- Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.
- Includes nonperforming mortgage loans held for sale.
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets
|For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|2024
|2023
|Average
|Average
|Outstanding
|Average
|Outstanding
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate(1)
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate(1)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans(2)
|$
|2,040,149
|$
|31,281
|6.17
|%
|$
|1,683,117
|$
|23,015
|5.48
|%
|Securities(3)
|562,560
|5,486
|3.92
|%
|614,598
|5,731
|3.74
|%
|Other(4)(5)
|141,368
|2,025
|5.76
|%
|164,509
|2,309
|5.63
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,744,077
|38,792
|5.69
|%
|2,462,224
|31,055
|5.06
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets(5)
|105,774
|121,169
|Total assets
|$
|2,849,851
|$
|2,583,393
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|NOW/IOLA(6) (7)
|$
|72,932
|$
|151
|0.83
|%
|$
|66,314
|$
|305
|1.84
|%
|Money market(7) (8)
|599,209
|7,209
|4.84
|%
|408,329
|4,077
|4.00
|%
|Savings
|111,859
|27
|0.10
|%
|122,802
|29
|0.09
|%
|Certificates of deposit(8)
|635,850
|6,358
|4.02
|%
|524,445
|3,881
|2.97
|%
|Total deposits
|1,419,850
|13,745
|3.89
|%
|1,121,890
|8,292
|2.96
|%
|Advance payments by borrowers
|14,948
|2
|0.05
|%
|16,967
|2
|0.05
|%
|Borrowings
|680,421
|7,141
|4.22
|%
|649,652
|6,479
|4.00
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,115,219
|20,888
|3.97
|%
|1,788,509
|14,773
|3.31
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing demand(6)
|188,920
|—
|255,673
|—
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|49,437
|—
|42,906
|—
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|238,357
|—
|298,579
|—
|Total liabilities
|2,353,576
|20,888
|2,087,088
|14,773
|Total equity
|496,275
|496,305
|Total liabilities and total equity
|$
|2,849,851
|3.97
|%
|$
|2,583,393
|3.31
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|17,904
|$
|16,282
|Net interest rate spread(9)
|1.72
|%
|1.75
|%
|Net interest-earning assets(10)
|$
|628,858
|$
|673,715
|Net interest margin(11)
|2.62
|%
|2.65
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|129.73
|%
|137.67
|%
- Annualized where appropriate.
- Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
- Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
- Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRBNY demand deposits.
- FRBNY demand deposits for prior period have been reclassified for consistency.
- Includes reclassification of $44.0 million average outstanding balances from non-interest bearing demand to NOW/IOLA for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
- Includes $0.3 million of interest expense reclassified from money market to NOW/IOLA for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
- Includes reclassification of $130.7 million average outstanding balances and $1.5 million of interest expenses from money market to certificates of deposit for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
- Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
- Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
- Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2024
|2023
|Average
|Average
|Outstanding
|Average
|Outstanding
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate(1)
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans(2)
|$
|2,009,706
|$
|61,945
|6.20
|%
|$
|1,627,939
|$
|42,715
|5.29
|%
|Securities(3)
|569,397
|11,105
|3.92
|%
|622,822
|11,806
|3.82
|%
|Other(4)(5)
|189,899
|5,408
|5.73
|%
|106,812
|2,890
|5.46
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,769,002
|78,458
|5.70
|%
|2,357,573
|57,411
|4.91
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets(5)
|106,172
|122,083
|Total assets
|$
|2,875,174
|$
|2,479,656
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|NOW/IOLA(6) (7)
|$
|77,891
|$
|369
|0.95
|%
|$
|69,024
|$
|993
|2.90
|%
|Money market(7) (8)
|571,886
|13,501
|4.75
|%
|361,557
|6,168
|3.44
|%
|Savings
|112,680
|55
|0.10
|%
|125,823
|59
|0.09
|%
|Certificates of deposit(8)
|632,689
|12,738
|4.05
|%
|520,420
|7,106
|2.75
|%
|Total deposits
|1,395,146
|26,663
|3.84
|%
|1,076,824
|14,326
|2.68
|%
|Advance payments by borrowers
|13,917
|4
|0.06
|%
|14,954
|5
|0.07
|%
|Borrowings
|725,745
|15,064
|4.17
|%
|587,026
|11,553
|3.97
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,134,808
|41,731
|3.93
|%
|1,678,804
|25,884
|3.11
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing demand(6)
|193,891
|—
|261,988
|—
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|51,749
|—
|42,451
|—
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|245,640
|—
|304,439
|—
|Total liabilities
|2,380,448
|41,731
|1,983,243
|25,884
|Total equity
|494,726
|496,413
|Total liabilities and total equity
|$
|2,875,174
|3.93
|%
|$
|2,479,656
|3.11
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|36,727
|$
|31,527
|Net interest rate spread(9)
|1.77
|%
|1.80
|%
|Net interest-earning assets(10)
|$
|634,194
|$
|678,769
|Net interest margin(11)
|2.67
|%
|2.71
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to
|interest-bearing liabilities
|129.71
|%
|140.43
|%
- Annualized where appropriate.
- Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
- Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
- Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRBNY demand deposits.
- FRBNY demand deposits for prior period have been reclassified for consistency.
- Includes reclassification of $46.2 million average outstanding balances from non-interest bearing demand to NOW/IOLA for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
- Includes $1.0 million of interest expense reclassified from money market to NOW/IOLA for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
- Includes reclassification of $132.8 million average outstanding balances and $2.8 million of interest expenses from money market to certificates of deposit for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
- Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
- Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
- Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Data
|As of
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|Other Data
|Common shares issued
|24,886,711
|24,886,711
|24,886,711
|24,886,711
|24,886,711
|Less treasury shares
|1,074,979
|1,096,214
|1,101,191
|1,233,111
|617,924
|Common shares outstanding at end of period
|23,811,732
|23,790,497
|23,785,520
|23,653,600
|24,268,787
|Book value per common share
|$
|11.45
|$
|11.29
|$
|11.20
|$
|10.99
|$
|10.94
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|11.45
|$
|11.29
|$
|11.20
|$
|10.99
|$
|10.94
