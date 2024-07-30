COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

FRISCO, TX, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Highlights of 2024's Second Quarter
- Very weak natural gas prices weighed heavily on the second quarter financial results.
- Natural gas and oil sales, including realized hedging gains, were $278 million.
- Operating cash flow was $118 million or $0.41 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDAX for the quarter was $167 million.
- Adjusted net loss was $58.2 million or $0.20 per share for the quarter.
- Enhanced liquidity with $400 million, 6.75% senior notes issuance.
- Steady results from the Haynesville shale drilling program with 15 (14.4 net) operated wells turned to sales since the Company's last update with an average initial production of 21 MMcf per day.
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Comstock's realized gas price for the second quarter of 2024 averaged $1.65 per Mcf without hedging and $2.12 per Mcf after hedging. As a result, Comstock's natural gas and oil sales in the second quarter of 2024 decreased to $278.2 million (including realized hedging gains of $60.6 million) despite a 4% increase in production as compared to the second quarter of 2023. Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the second quarter of 2024 was $118.1 million, and net loss for the second quarter was $123.2 million or $0.43 per share. Net loss in the quarter included a pre-tax $85.8 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts held for risk management. Excluding this item, adjusted net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $58.2 million, or $0.20 per share.
Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the second quarter averaged $0.84 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.38 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.27 for lease operating costs, $0.14 for production and other taxes and $0.05 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 50% in the second quarter of 2024 and 61% after hedging.
Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Natural gas and oil sales for the six months ended June 30, 2024 totaled $614.1 million (including realized hedging gains of $108.5 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated during the first six months of 2024 was $300.1 million, and net loss was $137.7 million or $0.49 per share. Net loss during the first six months of 2024 included a pre-tax $94.5 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts held for risk management. Excluding this item, adjusted net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $66.8 million or $0.24 per share.
Comstock's production cost per Mcfe during the six months ended June 30, 2024 averaged $0.79 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.36 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.26 for lease operating costs, $0.13 for production and other taxes and $0.04 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 57% during the first six months of 2024 and 65% after hedging.
Drilling Results
Comstock drilled 11 (9.2 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the second quarter of 2024 which had an average lateral length of 11,346 feet. Comstock turned 12 (11.7 net) operated wells to sales in the second quarter of 2024.
Since its last operational update in May, Comstock has turned 15 (14.4 net) operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial daily production rates that averaged 21 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 9,802 feet.
Earnings Call Information
Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on July 31, 2024, to discuss the second quarter 2024 operational and financial results. Investors wishing to listen should visit the Company's website at www.comstockresources.com for a live webcast. Investors wishing to participate in the conference call telephonically will need to register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3dd152694a074bc28172df7314b38 fa6. Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w3stws2d.
If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on July 31, 2024. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w3stws2d.
Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Revenues:
|Natural gas sales
|$
|216,527
|$
|228,892
|$
|503,610
|$
|606,924
|Oil sales
|1,074
|860
|1,950
|2,802
|Total natural gas and oil sales
|217,601
|229,752
|505,560
|609,726
|Gas services
|29,229
|58,459
|77,042
|168,063
|Total revenues
|246,830
|288,211
|582,602
|777,789
|Operating expenses:
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|19,244
|19,599
|37,152
|34,505
|Gathering and transportation
|49,361
|45,395
|96,460
|90,969
|Lease operating
|34,805
|34,031
|69,877
|68,861
|Exploration
|—
|—
|—
|1,775
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|194,242
|140,177
|384,931
|274,160
|Gas services
|31,494
|55,390
|80,174
|156,685
|General and administrative
|10,177
|10,038
|19,348
|22,406
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets
|—
|648
|—
|(125
|)
|Total operating expenses
|339,323
|305,278
|687,942
|649,236
|Operating income (loss)
|(92,493
|)
|(17,067
|)
|(105,340
|)
|128,553
|Other income (expenses):
|Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments
|(25,252
|)
|(4,495
|)
|14,055
|61,914
|Other income
|322
|598
|653
|1,058
|Interest expense
|(51,932
|)
|(39,188
|)
|(101,489
|)
|(77,458
|)
|Total other expenses
|(76,862
|)
|(43,085
|)
|(86,781
|)
|(14,486
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(169,355
|)
|(60,152
|)
|(192,121
|)
|114,067
|(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
|46,106
|14,446
|54,398
|(25,270
|)
|Net income (loss)
|(123,249
|)
|(45,706
|)
|(137,723
|)
|88,797
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(3,061
|)
|—
|(4,908
|)
|—
|Net income (loss) available to Comstock
|$
|(126,310
|)
|$
|(45,706
|)
|$
|(142,631
|)
|$
|88,797
|Net income (loss) per share
|Basic
|$
|(0.43
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.49
|)
|$
|0.32
|Diluted
|$
|(0.43
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.49
|)
|$
|0.32
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|289,670
|276,669
|283,816
|276,610
|Diluted
|289,670
|276,669
|283,816
|276,610
|Dividends per share
|$
|—
|$
|0.125
|$
|—
|$
|0.250
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Natural gas production (MMcf)
|130,861
|126,307
|270,304
|253,374
|Oil production (Mbbls)
|15
|13
|27
|40
|Total production (MMcfe)
|130,949
|126,386
|270,464
|253,612
|Natural gas sales
|$
|216,527
|$
|228,892
|$
|503,610
|$
|606,924
|Natural gas hedging settlements (1)
|60,552
|55,494
|108,547
|65,877
|Total natural gas including hedging
|277,079
|284,386
|612,157
|672,801
|Oil sales
|1,074
|860
|1,950
|2,802
|Total natural gas and oil sales including hedging
|$
|278,153
|$
|285,246
|$
|614,107
|$
|675,603
|Average natural gas price (per Mcf)
|$
|1.65
|$
|1.81
|$
|1.86
|$
|2.40
|Average natural gas price including hedging (per Mcf)
|$
|2.12
|$
|2.25
|$
|2.26
|$
|2.66
|Average oil price (per barrel)
|$
|71.60
|$
|66.15
|$
|72.22
|$
|70.05
|Average price (per Mcfe)
|$
|1.66
|$
|1.82
|$
|1.87
|$
|2.40
|Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)
|$
|2.12
|$
|2.26
|$
|2.27
|$
|2.66
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|$
|19,244
|$
|19,599
|$
|37,152
|$
|34,505
|Gathering and transportation
|49,361
|45,395
|96,460
|90,969
|Lease operating
|34,805
|34,031
|69,877
|68,861
|Cash general and administrative (2)
|6,095
|7,733
|11,850
|18,054
|Total production costs
|$
|109,505
|$
|106,758
|$
|215,339
|$
|212,389
|Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe)
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.14
|Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)
|0.38
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|Lease operating (per Mcfe)
|0.27
|0.27
|0.26
|0.27
|Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe)
|0.05
|0.06
|0.04
|0.07
|Total production costs (per Mcfe)
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.84
|Unhedged operating margin
|50
|%
|54
|%
|57
|%
|65
|%
|Hedged operating margin
|61
|%
|63
|%
|65
|%
|69
|%
|Gas services revenue
|$
|29,229
|$
|58,459
|$
|77,042
|$
|168,063
|Gas services expenses
|31,494
|55,390
|80,174
|156,685
|Gas services margin
|$
|(2,265
|)
|$
|3,069
|$
|(3,132
|)
|$
|11,378
|Natural Gas and Oil Capital Expenditures:
|Unproved property acquisitions
|$
|9,694
|$
|15,953
|$
|79,138
|$
|56,648
|Total natural gas and oil properties acquisitions
|$
|9,694
|$
|15,953
|$
|79,138
|$
|56,648
|Exploration and Development:
|Development leasehold
|$
|2,592
|$
|4,975
|$
|6,530
|$
|13,718
|Exploratory drilling and completion
|52,392
|74,622
|158,848
|104,312
|Development drilling and completion
|151,350
|231,038
|297,143
|511,214
|Other development costs
|14,685
|11,353
|14,722
|17,450
|Total exploration and development capital expenditures
|$
|221,019
|$
|321,988
|$
|477,243
|$
|646,694
(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.
(2) Excludes stock-based compensation.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS):
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(123,249
|)
|$
|(45,706
|)
|$
|(137,723
|)
|$
|88,797
|Unrealized loss from derivative financial instruments
|85,804
|59,989
|94,492
|3,963
|Exploration expense
|—
|—
|—
|1,775
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets
|—
|648
|—
|(125
|)
|Adjustment to income taxes
|(20,769
|)
|(13,892
|)
|(23,521
|)
|(1,364
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|(58,214
|)
|$
|1,039
|$
|(66,752
|)
|$
|93,046
|Adjusted net income (loss) per share (2)
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.24
|)
|$
|0.33
|Diluted shares outstanding
|289,670
|276,669
|283,816
|276,610
|ADJUSTED EBITDAX:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(123,249
|)
|$
|(45,706
|)
|$
|(137,723
|)
|$
|88,797
|Interest expense
|51,932
|39,188
|101,489
|77,458
|Income taxes
|(46,106
|)
|(14,446
|)
|(54,398
|)
|25,270
|Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|194,242
|140,177
|384,931
|274,160
|Exploration
|—
|—
|—
|1,775
|Unrealized loss from derivative financial instruments
|85,804
|59,989
|94,492
|3,963
|Stock-based compensation
|4,082
|2,305
|7,497
|4,351
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets
|—
|648
|—
|(125
|)
|Total Adjusted EBITDAX (3)
|$
|166,705
|$
|182,155
|$
|396,288
|$
|475,649
(1) Adjusted net income (loss) is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, gains and losses on sales of assets and other unusual items.
(2) Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units and preferred stock pursuant to the treasury stock method.
(3) Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including depreciation, depletion and amortization, unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|OPERATING CASH FLOW (1):
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(123,249
|)
|$
|(45,706
|)
|$
|(137,723
|)
|$
|88,797
|Reconciling items:
|Unrealized loss from derivative financial instruments
|85,804
|59,989
|94,492
|3,963
|Deferred income taxes
|(46,144
|)
|(13,910
|)
|(54,431
|)
|25,270
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|194,242
|140,177
|384,931
|274,160
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|3,399
|1,994
|5,383
|3,991
|Stock-based compensation
|4,082
|2,305
|7,497
|4,351
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets
|—
|648
|—
|(125
|)
|Operating cash flow
|$
|118,134
|$
|145,497
|$
|300,149
|$
|400,407
|(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable
|(23,187
|)
|60,218
|76,231
|316,210
|(Increase) decrease in other current assets
|(730
|)
|2,715
|4,846
|1,201
|Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(10,642
|)
|123,080
|(126,112
|)
|56
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|83,575
|$
|331,510
|$
|255,114
|$
|717,874
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|FREE CASH FLOW (DEFICIT)(2):
|Operating cash flow
|$
|118,134
|$
|145,497
|$
|300,149
|$
|400,407
|Less:
|Exploration and development capital expenditures
|(221,019
|)
|(321,988
|)
|(477,243
|)
|(646,694
|)
|Midstream capital expenditures
|(11,190
|)
|(6,870
|)
|(16,488
|)
|(11,057
|)
|Other capital expenditures
|(942
|)
|(100
|)
|(971
|)
|(456
|)
|Contributions from midstream partner
|11,000
|—
|17,000
|—
|Free cash deficit from operations
|$
|(104,017
|)
|$
|(183,461
|)
|$
|(177,553
|)
|$
|(257,800
|)
|Acquisitions
|(9,694
|)
|(15,953
|)
|(79,138
|)
|(56,648
|)
|Proceeds from divestitures
|—
|41,165
|—
|41,295
|Free cash deficit after acquisition and divestiture activity
|$
|(113,711
|)
|$
|(158,249
|)
|$
|(256,691
|)
|$
|(273,153
|)
(1) Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.
(2) Free cash flow (deficit) from operations and free cash flow (deficit) after acquisition and divestiture activity are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, midstream and other capital expenditures, contributions from its midstream partner, proved and unproved property acquisitions, and proceeds from divestiture of natural gas and oil properties.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
|June 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|19,270
|$
|16,669
|Accounts receivable
|155,199
|231,430
|Derivative financial instruments
|79,649
|126,775
|Other current assets
|69,289
|86,619
|Total current assets
|323,407
|461,493
|Property and equipment, net
|5,574,617
|5,384,771
|Goodwill
|335,897
|335,897
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|90,604
|71,462
|$
|6,324,525
|$
|6,253,623
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Accounts payable
|$
|377,909
|$
|523,260
|Accrued costs
|139,414
|134,466
|Operating leases
|34,952
|23,765
|Total current liabilities
|552,275
|681,491
|Long-term debt
|2,856,045
|2,640,391
|Deferred income taxes
|415,604
|470,035
|Derivative financial instruments
|47,366
|—
|Long-term operating leases
|55,621
|47,742
|Asset retirement obligation
|31,709
|30,773
|Total liabilities
|3,958,620
|3,870,432
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Common stock
|146,130
|139,214
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,358,549
|1,260,930
|Accumulated earnings
|815,639
|958,270
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to Comstock
|2,320,318
|2,358,414
|Noncontrolling interest
|45,587
|24,777
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,365,905
|2,383,191
|$
|6,324,525
|$
|6,253,623