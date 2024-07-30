O-I GLASS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I”) (NYSE: OI) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Net Earnings Attributable to the Company

Per Share (Diluted) Earnings Before Income Taxes

$M 2Q24 2Q23 2Q24 2Q23 Reported $0.36 $0.69 $104 $154 Adjusted Earnings

Earnings Per Share (Diluted) Segment Operating Profit

$M 2Q24 2Q23 2Q24 2Q23 Non - GAAP $0.44 $0.88 $233 $326

“It is a privilege to be O-I’s new CEO. I have spent my career serving the food and beverage industries across the world. I have always appreciated the role of glass packaging in food safety and brand building. O-I does more than make glass. We help our customers create millions of moments of enjoyment for countless consumers every day. Having served on O-I’s Board of Directors since 2015 and named CEO in May, I see a clear path to make O-I a more valuable company by being safer, more competitive and closer to our customers,” said Gordon Hardie, O-I Glass CEO.

“Going forward, O-I will take an economic profit mindset to future value creation starting with a new competitiveness program, Fit To Win, aimed at increasing the value of our company. Fit To Win is expected to significantly boost performance over the next three years through a series of focused efforts that are largely within our span of control. We are determined to increase the value of O-I for all our stakeholders.”

“Turning to recent performance, our second quarter net earnings attributable to the company were down from the historically strong performance in the prior year. However, we did see good sequential improvement in year-over-year shipments as destocking across the value chain moderated. While the pace of recovery has been slower than expected, we anticipate year-over-year sales volume growth beginning in the second half of 2024 and stronger future earnings as we implement our Fit To Win program,” concluded Hardie.

Net sales were $1.7 billion in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $1.9 billion in the prior year period, reflecting 2 percent lower average selling prices, a 4.5 percent decline in sales volume (in tons) and slightly unfavorable foreign currency translation.



Earnings before income taxes was $104 million in the second quarter of 2024, which was down from $154 million in the prior year period due to lower segment operating profit, partially offset by lower interest expense and retained corporate and other costs.

Segment operating profit was $233 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $326 million in the same period of 2023.

Americas : Segment operating profit in the Americas was $106 million, down from $126 million in the prior year period primarily due to 8.5 percent lower sales volume (in tons) while net price was slightly positive. Operating costs increased modestly as benefits from O-I’s margin expansion initiatives were substantially offset by significant temporary production curtailment to balance supply with lower demand. Segment operating profit also benefited $4 million from favorable foreign currency translation.

: Segment operating profit in the Americas was $106 million, down from $126 million in the prior year period primarily due to 8.5 percent lower sales volume (in tons) while net price was slightly positive. Operating costs increased modestly as benefits from O-I’s margin expansion initiatives were substantially offset by significant temporary production curtailment to balance supply with lower demand. Segment operating profit also benefited $4 million from favorable foreign currency translation. Europe : Segment operating profit in Europe was $127 million, down from $200 million in the prior year period mostly due to lower net price while sales volume (in tons) was flat. Operating costs were higher compared to the prior year due to elevated temporary production curtailment. Segment operating profit was impacted $3 million from unfavorable foreign currency translation.

Retained corporate and other costs were $32 million in the second quarter of 2024, down from $54 million in the prior year period due to lower corporate spending and management incentives. Net interest expense totaled $87 million compared to $118 million in the prior year period, which included charges related to refinancing activities of $2 million and $39 million, respectively. The company’s effective tax rate approximated 40 percent in the second quarter of 2024 compared to about 27 percent in the prior year period, reflecting a shift in regional earnings mix. The company’s adjusted effective tax rate approximated 36 percent in the second quarter of 2024 compared to about 26 percent in the prior year period, also reflecting a shift in regional earnings mix.

Net earnings attributable to the company was $0.36 per share (diluted) in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $0.69 per share (diluted) in prior year period. Earnings were impacted by items management considers not representative of ongoing operations in both periods, primarily related to refinancing activities in both quarters and a legacy environmental charge in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted earnings were $0.44 per share (diluted) in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $0.88 per share (diluted) in the prior year period.

2024 Outlook

FY24 GUIDANCE CURRENT Prior Sales Volume Growth (in Tons) Flat to ▼ LSD Flat to ▲ LSD Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $1.00 - $1.25 $1.50 - $2.00 Free Cash Flow ($M) $50 - $100 $100 - $150

The company has adjusted its full-year guidance to reflect softer than expected demand as well as rapid inventory control efforts that we expect will properly position the company for a strong 2025.

Given sluggish consumer consumption, the company now expects sales volume will be flat or down slightly compared to prior year levels. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.00 - $1.25 reflects lower anticipated shipment levels for the year and additional temporary production curtailment to reduce inventory levels. Inventory control actions will be concentrated in the third quarter as O-I manages its inventories down to be consistent with historically low levels achieved back in 2022. Likewise, O-I’s free cash flow outlook has been revised to $50 - $100 million to reflect the changes in the company’s business outlook as well as an additional estimate for anticipated restructuring activities. Expected restructuring includes at least six indefinite or permanent furnace closures across the O-I network anticipated over the next three quarters to reduce redundant capacity and begin to optimize the network as part of the Fit to Win initiative.

Guidance primarily reflects the company’s current view on sales and production volume, mix and working capital trends. O-I’s adjusted earnings outlook assumes foreign currency rates as of July 30, 2024, and a full-year adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 33 to 35 percent compared to the prior outlook of 30 to 33 percent. The adjusted earnings and free cash flow guidance ranges may not fully reflect uncertainty in macroeconomic conditions, currency rates, energy and raw materials costs, supply chain disruptions and labor challenges, among other factors.

Conference Call Scheduled for July 31, 2024



O-I’s management team will conduct a conference call to discuss the company’s latest results on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, will be available on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors, in the News and Events section. A replay of the call will be available on the website for a year following the event.

About O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 23,000 people across 68 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved net sales of $7.1 billion in 2023. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are measures of its historical or future financial performance that are not calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, within the meaning of applicable SEC rules. Management believes that its presentation and use of certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow, segment operating profit, segment operating profit margin and adjusted effective tax rate provide relevant and useful supplemental financial information that is widely used by analysts and investors, as well as by management in assessing both consolidated and business unit performance. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and should be considered supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or be construed as being more important than comparable GAAP measures.

Adjusted earnings relates to net earnings attributable to the company, exclusive of items management considers not representative of ongoing operations and other adjustments because such items are not reflective of the company’s principal business activity, which is glass container production. Adjusted earnings are divided by weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) to derive adjusted earnings per share. Segment operating profit relates to earnings before interest expense, net, and before income taxes and is also exclusive of items management considers not representative of ongoing operations as well as certain retained corporate costs and other adjustments. Segment operating profit margin is calculated as segment operating profit divided by segment net sales. Adjusted effective tax rate relates to provision for income taxes, exclusive of items management considers not representative of ongoing operations and other adjustments divided by earnings before income taxes, exclusive of items management considers not representative of ongoing operations and other adjustments. Management uses adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, segment operating profit, segment operating profit margin and adjusted effective tax rate to evaluate its period-over-period operating performance because it believes these provide useful supplemental measures of the results of operations of its principal business activity by excluding items that are not reflective of such operations. The above non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in evaluating the underlying operating performance of the company’s business as these measures eliminate items that are not reflective of its principal business activity.

Further, free cash flow relates to cash provided by operating activities less cash payments for property, plant, and equipment. Management has historically used free cash flow to evaluate its period-over-period cash generation performance because it believes these have provided useful supplemental measures related to its principal business activity. It should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures, since the company has mandatory debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from these measures. Management uses non-GAAP information principally for internal reporting, forecasting, budgeting and calculating compensation payments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements related to O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I Glass” or the “company”) within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect the company’s current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “may,” “plan,” “estimate,” “intend,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.

It is possible that the Company’s future financial performance may differ from expectations due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to the following: (1) the general political, economic and competitive conditions in markets and countries where the Company has operations, including uncertainties related to economic and social conditions, trade disputes, disruptions in the supply chain, competitive pricing pressures, inflation or deflation, changes in tax rates and laws, war, civil disturbance or acts of terrorism, natural disasters, public health issues and weather, (2) cost and availability of raw materials, labor, energy and transportation (including impacts related to the current Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas conflicts and disruptions in supply of raw materials caused by transportation delays), (3) competitive pressures from other glass container producers and alternative forms of packaging or consolidation among competitors and customers, (4) changes in consumer preferences or customer inventory management practices, (5) the continuing consolidation of the Company’s customer base, (6) the Company’s ability to improve its glass melting technology, known as the MAGMA program, and implement it within the timeframe expected, (7) unanticipated supply chain and operational disruptions, including higher capital spending, (8) the Company’s ability to achieve expected benefits from margin expansion and profitability initiatives, such as its Fit to Win program, including expected impacts from production curtailments and furnace closures, (9) seasonality of customer demand, (10) the failure of the Company’s joint venture partners to meet their obligations or commit additional capital to the joint venture, (11) labor shortages, labor cost increases or strikes, (12) the Company’s ability to acquire or divest businesses, acquire and expand plants, integrate operations of acquired businesses and achieve expected benefits from acquisitions, divestitures or expansions, (13) the Company’s ability to generate sufficient future cash flows to ensure the Company’s goodwill is not impaired, (14) any increases in the underfunded status of the Company’s pension plans, (15) any failure or disruption of the Company’s information technology, or those of third parties on which the Company relies, or any cybersecurity or data privacy incidents affecting the Company or its third-party service providers, (16) risks related to the Company’s indebtedness or changes in capital availability or cost, including interest rate fluctuations and the ability of the Company to generate cash to service indebtedness and refinance debt on favorable terms, (17) risks associated with operating in foreign countries, (18) foreign currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar, (19) changes in tax laws or U.S. trade policies, (20) the Company’s ability to comply with various environmental legal requirements, (21) risks related to recycling and recycled content laws and regulations, (22) risks related to climate-change and air emissions, including related laws or regulations and increased ESG scrutiny and changing expectations from stakeholders, and the other risk factors discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It is not possible to foresee or identify all such factors. Any forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from expectations. While the company continually reviews trends and uncertainties affecting the company’s results of operations and financial condition, the company does not assume any obligation to update or supplement any particular forward-looking statements contained in this document.

