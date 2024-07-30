Pattern’s Ovarian Cancer Combination Candidate Shows Promising In Vivo Results

Targets high-grade serous ovarian cancer, the most common and deadliest form of gynecologic cancer

Underscores potential of Pattern Discovery Engine™ to uncover novel therapeutic combinations for hard-to-treat cancers

REDMOND, Wash., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or “the Company”) announced today that its ovarian cancer combination candidate has demonstrated promising synergy and efficacy in an in vivo study against human ovarian cancer xenografts in mouse models. This follows initial potential synergy observed in in vitro studies conducted at a leading global clinical research organization.

Pattern’s combination drug targets high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC), the most common and deadliest form of gynecologic cancer. Despite extensive efforts over the last three decades, HGSOC still has a 10-year survival rate of less than 30%. This cancer is highly heterogeneous, with a high rate of relapse and progression, often diagnosed at advanced stages after spreading to multiple sites. Approximately 80% of patients relapse despite initial responses to surgery and chemotherapy, and many develop treatment-resistant disease. Thus, developing targeted drug combinations that disrupt multiple modes of cancer progression is of increasing importance.

Combination therapy is a promising strategy for effectively treating cancer due to its improved efficacy and reduced toxicity. However, the large number of possible combinations makes screening for synergistic drug pairs laborious and expensive. Pattern has developed a cutting-edge computational platform called the Pattern Discovery Engine™ (PDE). This platform identifies therapeutically exploitable gene interactions, enabling the rapid identification and development of synergistic drug combinations against multifactorial diseases, such as cancer and diabetes among others.

Mark Anderson, Chair and CEO of Pattern, stated, “This important discovery underscores the potential of our PDE to uncover novel therapeutic combinations for hard-to-treat cancers like HGSOC. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of cancer treatment through our advanced computational approaches and bringing hope to patients with few other options. This promising result is just the beginning, and we are confident in our ability to make more such discoveries across various types of challenging cancers. As we work towards transforming cancer treatment paradigms, we are looking to partner with firms to bring our combination cancer drug discoveries and diagnostic advances against the world’s top five cancers into clinical trials.”

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. uses its Pattern Discovery Engine™ to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, and energy services. See www.patterncomputer.com.

CONTACT: Laura Guerrant-Oiye (808) 960-2642 – laura@patterncomputer.com

The foregoing contains statements about Pattern Computer’s future that are not statements of historical fact. These statements are “forward looking statements” for purposes of applicable securities laws and are based on current information and/or management’s good faith belief as to future events. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “will,” and similar expressions signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties, which change over time, and actual performance could differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. Pattern Computer undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Copyright © 2024 Pattern Computer Inc. All Rights Reserved. Pattern Computer, Inc., Pattern Discovery Engine, PatternBio, TrueXAI, and ProSpectral are trademarks of Pattern Computer Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.