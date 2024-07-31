Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation Of Potential Securities Fraud Claims Against CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD)

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a leading class action law firm, is investigating securities fraud and breach of fiduciary duty claims on behalf of investors in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) common stock.



Why is there an investigation?

On Friday, July 19, 2024, the global cybersecurity company released a faulty software update that caused the largest IT outage in history. The CrowdStrike software glitch disrupted numerous businesses worldwide, including airlines, healthcare companies, and banks. As a result of this incident, the price of CrowdStrike common stock plummeted from $343.05 per share on July 18, 2024, to close at $304.96 per share on July 19, 2024. The selloff continued on the next trading day, with the price of CRWD stock closing at $263.91 per share on July 22, 2024.

