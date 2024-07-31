SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 31 July 2024 at 9:30 am



Sampo Group's results for January–June 2024 will be published on 7 August 2024



Sampo Group will publish the Half-Year Financial Report for January–June 2024 on 7 August between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30-8:00 am UK time). The report, Investor Presentation and a video review with Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson will be available at www.sampo.com/result .

Conference call

7 August at 2:30 pm Finnish time (12:30 pm UK time)

Tel. +1 786 697 3501, +44 (0)33 0551 0200, +46 (0)8 5052 0424, or +358 (0)9 2319 5437.

Conference passcode: Sampo Q2

Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson, Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker, CEO of Hastings Toby van der Meer, and Head of IR Sami Taipalus will attend the conference call for investors and analysts.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result . A recorded version will later be available at the same address.



SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications

Further information:

Maria Silander

Communications Manager, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0031