Introducing The Cavli C11QM: Compact LTE Cat 1 Powerhouse Reinventing Cost-Effective IoT Deployments with In-Built GNSS and SDK Capabilities





SAN JOSE, Calif., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavli Wireless , one of the first truly 'IoT-ready' cellular module manufacturers, proudly unveiled the new C11QM LTE Cat 1 IoT module . This latest addition to the flagship C-Series line leverages advanced LTE Cat 1 technology and the inbuilt GNSS tracking to deliver seamless global connectivity and tracking solutions. Designed to meet the diverse needs of modern IoT applications, the C11QM sets a new standard for efficiency and versatility in the industry.



Cavli Wireless unveils the C11QM, a game-changing IoT module set to transform the connected device landscape. This compact powerhouse seamlessly blends advanced LTE Cat 1 technology with in-built GNSS capabilities, offering a comprehensive solution for the next generation of IoT deployments. Designed with versatility in mind, the C11QM caters to a wide range of applications across industries such as agriculture, healthcare, retail, smart cities, and manufacturing. Its robust feature set empowers developers to create sophisticated IoT solutions without compromising on size or efficiency. These features significantly reduce the time-to-market for IoT deployments, allowing businesses to scale their operations rapidly and efficiently. With the C11QM, Cavli Wireless reaffirms its commitment to driving IoT innovation. This module represents a leap forward in cost-effective cellular IoT technology, offering unparalleled performance, reliability, and flexibility for the evolving demands of the connected world.

The C11QM series showcases Cavli's state-of-the-art LTE Cat 1 modules with 2G fallback, engineered to elevate IoT and M2M connectivity. These compact, powerful modules support 3GPP release 10 and feature in-built GNSS for precise positioning. Offering VoLTE capability, comprehensive SMS support, and a wide array of internet protocols, the C11QM delivers exceptional versatility. The C11QM is engineered to seamlessly connect with LTE Cat 1 networks, enabling peak download speeds of 10Mbps and upload speeds of 5Mbps, providing the robust performance required by modern IoT deployments. Representing a leap forward for small form factor LTE-enabled IoT applications, the C11QM positions itself as a younger sibling of our more capable LTE Cat 1 offering, the C10QM . The C10QM is engineered to target OEMs who intend to develop complex connected solutions with additional features like an Integrated MIPI DBI Interface for direct display functionality, along with support for Virtual CAN and transceiver support for Bluetooth and WiFi, whereas the C11QM is poised to enable OEM's whose objective is to get their devices smart connected as seamlessly as possible while being capable of performing compute operations based on inputs from multiple sensors. Furthermore, C11QM is pin-compatible with C17QS , offering our customers an option to laterally upgrade their connected solutions as and when required.

The C11QM module redefines IoT connectivity with its impressive feature set packed into a compact 26.5 x 22.5 mm LGA form factor, similar to our LTE Cat 1bis chipsets, the C16QS & C17QS. But in contrast to these modules with lower compute efficiency, the C11QM is powered by an ARM Cortex-A7 processor running at up to 1.3 GHz and is bundled with 128 MB of RAM and 128 MB of NAND Flash. This enables the C11QM to provide ample memory for developing and running complex IoT applications, further enhanced by SDK capabilities. C11QM supports both the lightweight ThreadX RTOS and versatile Yocto Linux, ensuring rapid boot times and streamlined performance. The ThreadX RTOS is ideal for OEMs needing fast boot times and low memory consumption for simple compute operations, while the Yocto Linux variant offers more OS-level capabilities and support for complex SDK applications. The in-built GNSS functionality, powered by Qualcomm® Location Suite Gen8C Lite, supports GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS constellations, delivering precise location services across the globe.

The C11QM provides a comprehensive suite of internet protocols, including TCP(S), HTTP(S), MQTT(S), FTP(S), UDP, and PPP, enabling seamless integration with various IoT platforms. It features interfaces such as UART, USB 2.0, SDIO 3.0, and multiple GPIOs, along with support for VoLTE and SMS over IMS/SG/CS, offering unparalleled versatility. Developers can leverage the SDK to create custom applications that fully utilize the module's rich feature set. This pocket powerhouse operates across an extended temperature range of -40°C to 85°C, making it suitable for diverse environmental conditions.

The C11QM module's versatility and advanced features make it an ideal solution for a wide range of IoT applications across diverse sectors. In agriculture, it enables smart farming systems with precise location tracking and data logging. For healthcare and e-health, the module's reliable connectivity supports remote patient monitoring and medical device communication. The C11QM's compact size and efficient hardware make it perfect for smart home devices and city infrastructure, from connected appliances to intelligent lighting systems. Energy utilities benefit from its robust communication capabilities for smart metering and grid management. For manufacturing, it facilitates real-time equipment monitoring and supply chain optimization. The variety of interfaces on offer and precise tracking abilities make the C11QM an ideal option for Automotive OEMs trying to develop basic connected telematic solutions for two-wheelers. With support for VoLTE, various internet protocols, and global connectivity options, the C11QM stands as a versatile cornerstone for innovative IoT solutions across these critical industries.

"The C11QM module represents a significant advancement in our IoT solutions portfolio," said John Mathew, CEO & Chief Technology Architect of Cavli Wireless. "We've designed this module to address the evolving needs of the IoT industry, combining advanced LTE capabilities and in-built GNSS in a compact form factor. With the C11QM, we're not just launching a product; we're empowering businesses to innovate faster and deploy IoT solutions more efficiently across a wide range of industries. This module embodies our commitment to driving the future of connected technology."

Cavli Wireless's C11QM module sets a new benchmark in global cost-effective LTE IoT deployments with its powerful features and compact design. It offers OEMs an accessible gateway to enable smart connectivity for their devices at a disruptive price point while implanting itself as an ideal option for compute-heavy IoT-enabled applications. As the demand for connected devices continues to grow, the C11QM stands ready to power the next wave of innovation, enabling businesses to create smarter, more efficient solutions across industries worldwide. Cavli C11QM plays a pivotal role in our commitment to simplifying and streamlining the smart connected journey for OEMs, all while ensuring that the journey itself does not break the bank.

About Cavli Wireless

Cavli Wireless designs and manufactures IoT-Ready cellular modules that improve device reliability and expedite development processes for various applications. Cavli's smart cellular modules are equipped with global cellular connectivity through integrated eSIM functionality that provides users with affordable international data pricing, simplified device management, and centralized subscription management through the proprietary cloud-based platform Cavli Hubble.

Contact Information:

Shariq Jalaluddin

+91 6282917279

shariq.j@cavliwireless.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f28df430-f509-449e-8244-5c7e31d77353