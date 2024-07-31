Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Business Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $159.8 Billion by 2030 - Exploring & Exploiting New Technologies for Rich Dividends

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing is estimated at US$112.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$159.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for generic medicines, the increasing complexity of drug production, and the expansion of the biologics market. As patent cliffs lead to increased generic competition, pharmaceutical companies are turning to CMOs to expedite production and capitalize on market opportunities. The complexity of producing new generations of drugs, especially biologics and personalized medicines, also necessitates specialized capabilities that many pharmaceutical firms find more feasible to outsource.



Additionally, the shift towards personalized medicine is pushing companies to adapt to flexible and scalable production processes, which contract manufacturers are equipped to handle. These trends, combined with the global push for cost efficiency and faster time-to-market, continue to drive significant growth in this sector, highlighting its critical role in the pharmaceutical industry's supply chain.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the API/Bulk Drugs segment, which is expected to reach US$94.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.9%. The Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations segment is also set to grow at 4.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $33.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.4% CAGR to reach $27.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 528 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $112.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $159.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Emergence of Outsourcing Trend Bodes Well for CDMOs

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturers Adopt Advanced Manufacturing Technologies

Embracing Emerging Technologies

Exploring & Exploiting New Technologies for Rich Dividends

Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Drives Demand for Pharma Contract Manufacturing

Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025

Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations Supports Demand for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

Global Biologic Drugs Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Persistent Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Bodes Well for PCM

Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion): 2015-2025

Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents an Opportunity for Pharma Contract Manufacturing Market

Increasing Outsourcing of Clinical Trials to Emerging Markets

New Technology Promises to Improve Sterile Manufacturing Process

Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector

