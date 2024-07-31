Global Gene Therapy Strategic Research Report 2024-2030: Availability of Novel Therapies Drive Market Growth

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Gene Therapy is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$6.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the gene therapy market is driven by several factors, including significant advancements in genetic research and biotechnological techniques. The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and high unmet need for novel treatments in oncology, neurology, and rare diseases are major market drivers.

The successful commercialization of several gene therapies in recent years has demonstrated the potential for substantial returns on investment, attracting more funding for research and development in this field. Additionally, regulatory incentives, such as orphan drug designations and accelerated approvals, encourage the development of gene therapies for rare and severe conditions.



Consumer behavior, particularly the growing demand for personalized medicine and treatments that offer durable to permanent cures, also propels the market forward. Moreover, collaborations between biotech firms, pharmaceutical companies, and academic institutions are fostering innovation and speeding the translation of gene therapy from research to clinical settings.

These factors, combined with the increasing global capacity for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, ensure continued growth and expansion of gene therapy solutions, making it one of the most dynamic and transformative fields in modern medicine.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Gene Therapy Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Gene Therapy Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Viral Gene Therapy segment, which is expected to reach US$5.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 23.3%. The Non-Viral Gene Therapy segment is also set to grow at 20.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $748.7 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 29.5% CAGR to reach $216.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amgen, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bionomics Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 411 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.1% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Gene Therapy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

By Vector Type

VIRAL VECTORS ACCOUNT FOR A MAJOR SHARE OF THE MARKET

Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors

Lentivirus

NON-VIRAL VECTORS TO WITNESS FASTER GROWTH

US and Europe Dominate the Gene Therapy Market

Oncology Represents the Largest Indication for Gene Therapy

Market Outlook

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Availability of Novel Therapies Drive Market Growth

Select Approved Gene Therapy Products

Adeno-associated Virus Vectors - A Leading Platform for Gene Therapy

Lentiviral Vectors Witness Increasing Interest

Rising Cancer Incidence Worldwide Spurs Demand for Gene Therapy

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Compelling Level of Technology & Innovation to Ignite Gene Therapy

Promising Gene Therapy Innovations for Treatment of Inherited Retinal Diseases

Gene Therapy Pivots M&A Activity in Dynamic Domain of Genomic Medicine

M&As Rampant in Gene Therapy Space

Emphasis on Formulating Robust Regulatory Framework

Strong Gene Therapy Pipeline

Gene Therapy: Phase III Clinical Trials

OHSU Implements First-Ever LCA10 Gene Therapy Clinical Trial with CRISPR

Growing Funding for Gene Therapy Research

Market Issues & Challenges

WORLD BRANDS

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 154 Featured)

Amgen, Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bionomics Ltd.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.

AnGes, Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc.

Advantagene, Inc.

Biogen, Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics

Aptah

Avrobio

Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.

Biocardia, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3dp9q9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment