Global Microfinance Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $506 Billion by 2030 - Microenterprises Emerge as Vital Driver of Growth

The global market for Microfinance is estimated at US$224.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$506.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Banks Institution Type segment, which is expected to reach US$295.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 13.2%. The Non-Banks Institution Type segment is also set to grow at 11.2% CAGR over the analysis period.



The growth in the microfinance market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing emphasis on financial inclusion and poverty alleviation is boosting the demand for microfinance services. Secondly, advancements in digital technology and mobile banking are enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of microfinance. Thirdly, supportive regulatory frameworks and government initiatives promoting microfinance are driving market growth.



Additionally, the rising awareness of the social and economic benefits of microfinance is encouraging investments and partnerships in this sector. Lastly, the expansion of microfinance into new regions and the diversification of services, including microinsurance and micro-savings, are further propelling market growth, ensuring that more individuals and small businesses can access the financial resources they need to thrive.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Microfinance: Holding Potential to Break the Cycle of Poverty

Microfinance Functioning

Key Principles Related to Microfinance

Key Benefits and Drawbacks of Microfinancing

Microfinance Market: Focus on Providing Access to the Unbanked and Alleviate Poverty Propels Growth

Active Borrowers of Microfinance Institutions Continue to Grow

Global Microfinance Industry: Number of Active Borrowers in Million for the Years 2010-2023

% of Rural Borrowers in Microfinance Institutions (in %) by Geographic Region for 2023

Borrower Mix in MFIs: Percentage Breakdown of Active Borrowers by Male and Female Individuals for 2023

Financial Difficulties Facing Microfinance Institutions Worldwide Due to COVID-19 Outbreak: % of Large and Smaller MFIs Facing Challenges During the Crisis Period

Competition

Microfinance - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Important Growth Mechanisms for Economic Progress, Microenterprises Emerge as Vital Driver of Growth for MFIs

The Large Unbanked Population and Focus on their Financial Inclusion to Stimulate Microfinance Industry: Unbanked Population as a % of Total Population by Region for the Year 2023

Global Breakdown of Unbanked Adult Population (in %) by Gender for 2023

Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: % of Adults Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked

Changing Business Landscape Drives Microenterprises to Review Strategies

How Microfinance Can Live Up to Expectations & Unlock a Promising Narrative?

Strategies to Resolve Existential Issues

Microfinance Emerges as a Powerful Tool for Small Businesses & Entrepreneurs to Access Capital

Microfinance: Providing a Level Playing Field for MSMEs

The Need for MFIs to Invest in Technology for Helping SMEs

Microfinance Industry's Growing Role in Impact Investments and Achievement of SDGs

Growing Importance of Digitalization for Traditional MFIs

High Appetite for Digital Payment & Financial Technology in Microfinance Domain

Rising Adoption of New Technologies to Push Market Growth

Increased Use of Technology in the Field of Microfinance to Benefit Customers Immensely

Mobile Payments Transform Microfinance Industry Landscape

Mobile Technology to Play a Vital Role in Expanding Reach of Microfinance: Global Mobile Payments Market in US$ Billion for 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Microfinance Organizations Serving African Countries Embark Upon Offering Mobile Financial Services but Challenges Remain

Mobile Money Systems-A Saving Grace during Tough Periods

Going Digital Represents Inevitable Move for Microfinance Institutions

Microfinance Industry Leverages Big Data Analytics to Enable Financial Inclusion

Digitization Raises Data Security Concerns

Roadblocks to Adoption of Technology- A Review

Digital Technologies Shape Rural Microfinance Market

Enhancing Equity and Accessibility of Digital Microfinance for the Rural Families

Artificial Intelligence Poised to Transform the Future of Microfinance

Start-ups in Microfinance Sector Leverage AI and Other Advanced Technologies for Democratizing Access to Credit

Growing Significance of Blockchain-based Microfinance

Huge SME Financing Gap Boosts Need for Blockchain-based Microfinance Solutions: World Formal MSMEs Finance Gap (in $ Billion) by Region

Islamic Microfinance Emerges as a Vital Tool for Poverty Alleviation in Islamic Nations

Global Islamic Finance Market by Segment (in %) for 2023E

Large Commercial Banks Venture into Microfinance Market, Presenting Opportunities and Challenges for Existing Players

Microinsurance Products: Providing Insurance Coverage to Low Income Customers

Addressing the Risks of Climate Change with Microfinance

Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions an Indication of Climate Change: Global CO2 Concentrations (in ppm) for the Years 2000-2100

Microfinance along with Macrofinance Holds Critical Significance in Financial Realm

Microfinance Offers Support for Problems Confronting Women Entrepreneurs

Emergence of For-Profit Microfinance Institutions Draws Criticism

Microfinance Institutions to Embrace Hybrid Model

Microfinance Providers to Collaborate with Fintechs

Key Issues Faced by Microfinance Industry

Notable Microfinance Networks: A Review

