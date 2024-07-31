Data Center GPU (Graphics Processing Units) Global Strategic Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $92 Billion by 2030 - Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Strengthens Business Case

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center GPU - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center GPU is estimated at US$13.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$92.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the data center GPU market is driven by several factors, reflecting technological advancements, industry needs, and evolving consumer demands. Firstly, the exponential increase in data generation and the subsequent need for data analysis and processing are primary drivers. Industries such as finance, healthcare, and retail are generating vast amounts of data that require powerful GPUs for real-time processing and analysis. Secondly, the proliferation of AI and ML applications in various sectors is fueling demand for GPUs capable of handling complex algorithms and large-scale computations.



Thirdly, the rise of edge computing and the need for decentralized data processing are promoting the deployment of GPUs in data centers to support low-latency and high-throughput applications. Additionally, the gaming and entertainment industries' demand for high-quality graphics and real-time rendering is pushing data centers to integrate advanced GPUs.



Lastly, ongoing innovations in GPU technology, including improvements in processing power, energy efficiency, and integration with other data center components, are driving the market forward. These factors collectively ensure the continued growth and evolution of the data center GPU market, enabling a wide range of high-performance applications and services.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the On-Premise Deployment segment, which is expected to reach US$53.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 29.8%. The Cloud-based Deployment segment is also set to grow at 32.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 40.9% CAGR to reach $25.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Data Center GPU - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for High-Performance Computing Drives Market Growth

Rising Adoption of AI and Machine Learning Applications Expands Market Opportunities

Technological Advancements in GPU Architecture Propel Market

Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Strengthens Business Case

Growing Use in Cloud Computing Generates Demand

Emphasis on Data Center Modernization Spurs Innovation

Development of GPU-Accelerated Databases Expands Addressable Market

Increasing Investment in Edge Computing Drives Adoption

Focus on Enhancing Data Processing Speed and Efficiency Propels Market

Rising Use in Scientific Research and Simulations Generates Interest

Advances in Virtualization and Containerization Technologies Propel Market Growth

