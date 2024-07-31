Carbon Capture Utilization (CCU) Strategies, Sustainable Approaches and Value Creation: Growth Opportunities in Green Urea, High-performance Batteries Growth and Sustainable Textiles

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Carbon Capture Utilization (CCU) Strategies: Sustainable Approaches and Value Creation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growing need to achieve deep decarbonization in hard-to-abate industries and to address climate change is driving the large-scale deployment of carbon dioxide utilization technologies. Efficient carbon utilization technologies are required to scale up emission reduction to gigatons per annum in the coming years to meet Net-Zero Targets while reducing the dependency on fossil fuels.



This is backed by the fact that the average year-on-year increase in the carbon capture installed capacity has increased by 58% globally since 2020 as per Global CCS Institute. Large-scale carbon sequestration projects depend on the geographical site of storage locations, increasing transportation costs. Thus, carbon utilization technologies have great potential in enabling decentralized carbon management while generating secondary raw materials that can be used in several high-end applications. Further, raw materials derived from carbon utilization technologies create a carbon-negative economy which is key to achieving long-term emission reduction targets.



The scope of carbon utilization technology deployment is large because it will address the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while minimizing the reliance on fossil fuel resources. Several regional initiatives and favorable policy regulations will be required to accelerate the deployment of large-scale carbon utilization facilities globally.



Carbon Utilization processes are important pathways that produce carbon-neutral synthetic fuels, aggregates, chemicals, and other secondary raw materials which can be used in several sectors or stored for longer durations. Hence, there is a lot of traction to adopt these pathways to accelerate a smooth transition to a low-carbon economy.



This research study covers the following:

The technology overview of different carbon utilization pathways, namely mineralization, hydrogenation, methanation, and polymerization.

Detailed techno-economic analysis of the operations across the value chain of carbon utilization processes to convert captured carbon dioxide into value-added secondary raw materials.

The study also includes key growth opportunities, growth drivers and restraints, key innovators in the industry, and the patent landscape in the carbon utilization sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Carbon Utilization Technologies Overview

Segmentation

Growth Generator

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Transformation

Carbon Utilization Value Chain

Mineralization Technology has been Successfully Deployed in Large Scale to Obtain Engineered Building Aggregates

Hydrogenation Enables Synthesis of Clean Methanol and Other Renewable Fuels Which can be Easily Transported

Methanation Technology Generates SNG That Replaces Natural Gas With Minimal Modifications in the Existing Infrastructure

Polymerization Produces Short-chain Polymers can be Used to Manufacture Plastics Used in Daily Applications

Technical and Financial Criteria for Captured CO2 Transport

Technoeconomic Analysis of Carbon Utilization Technologies

Innovation Ecosystem

Large-scale Manufacturing of Ethanol Using Captured Carbon from Industries

Supplementary Cementitious Material Production Using Captured Carbon

Energy-efficient Manufacturing of Methanol from Green Hydrogen and Captured Carbon

Captured CO2 Utilization in Fuel Cells and Other Applications for Power Production

Key Universities Driving Research in Carbon Capture Utilization

WIPO Holds the Majority Share in Carbon Utilization Patent Landscape

Carbon Capture and Utilization - Key Fundings

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Green Urea

Growth Opportunity 2: High-performance Batteries

Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainable Textiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oncpn9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.