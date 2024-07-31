MENA Construction & Infrastructure Projects Market Report 2024: Top Contractors and Clients, Current and Future Tenders Across 14 Regional Markets

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Construction & Infrastructure Projects Market 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The MENA Construction & Infrastructure Projects Market 2024 report is a comprehensive analysis of sector trends, project opportunities, and challenges in the MENA region. It examines specific project opportunities and tenders in each country, historical, current and future contract awards, and highlights the top contractors and clients.
How is this report beneficial for you?
- Understand construction and infrastructure dynamics in the Middle East and North Africa
- Inform your strategy
- Is underpinned by proprietary confidence momentum and construction risk indexes as well as detailed macroeconomic data
- Identify project opportunities with client and procurement details
- Understand risks and set strategies
- Identify new and potential opportunities
- Highlights challenges in the market
- Helps you minimise risk
A new feature of the report will be proprietary construction risk and construction momentum indices that provide further insight into the future of the market. There will also be a section on the latest emerging technology trends impacting project delivery.
Included in the report:
- Historical, current and future contract awards by country and subsector
- Top contractors and clients
- Provides alternative market sizing metrics with the propriety construction output model
- Details of current and future tenders
- Quantifies the size of the projects pipeline in each market and subsector
- Provides key risk, confidence and macroeconomic data
- Outlines the main drivers behind the region's record projects performance
- Highlights the key opportunities and the context behind them
- Analysis of construction and infrastructure project spending plans across 14 markets in the region, including: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and the UAE
- Explains the structure of the infrastructure and construction sectors
- Details the main projects due to be awarded in 2024 and beyond
- Identifies risks and opportunities
How is this report different from others in the market?
- A brand-new report covering two of the world's fast-growing construction and infrastructure markets
- In PowerPoint format for ease of use and understanding
- Focus on contracts, tenders and projects using a proprietary database of all known projects in the region worth more than $10m
- The complete and authoritative reference tool for anyone interested in the MENA projects market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- Global Construction Sector Scenario
- Construction Sector Scenario in the MENA
2. Key Drivers & Challenges of the Global & MENA Region
3. Project Market
- UAE
- Oman
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- Bahrain
- Iraq
- Egypt
- Maghareb
4. Construction Risk Index (CRI)
- Definition & Outlook
- Calculation & Ratings
- CRI - Regional & MENA Countries Rating
- Global Outlook (Risk Map)
- CRI - Regional Comparison
- Detailed CRI analysis of the MENA
5. Construction Project Momentum Index (CPMI)
- Definition & Global Score
- Regional Scores
- CPMI Scores of Major Regional Markets, January 2024
- CPMI Scores of MENA Region, January 2024
- CPMI Scores - MENA Region, by Stage
- CPMI Scores - MENA Region, by Sector
- CPMI Scores - MENA Region, by Country / Major Markets
6. Technological Trends in the Construction & Infrastructure Sector
7. AI in the Construction & Infrastructure Sector
8. Theme Net Zero
9. Modular Construction
