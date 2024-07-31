MENA Construction & Infrastructure Projects Market Report 2024: Top Contractors and Clients, Current and Future Tenders Across 14 Regional Markets

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Construction & Infrastructure Projects Market 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MENA Construction & Infrastructure Projects Market 2024 report is a comprehensive analysis of sector trends, project opportunities, and challenges in the MENA region. It examines specific project opportunities and tenders in each country, historical, current and future contract awards, and highlights the top contractors and clients.

How is this report beneficial for you?

Understand construction and infrastructure dynamics in the Middle East and North Africa

Inform your strategy

Is underpinned by proprietary confidence momentum and construction risk indexes as well as detailed macroeconomic data

Identify project opportunities with client and procurement details

Understand risks and set strategies

Identify new and potential opportunities

Highlights challenges in the market

Helps you minimise risk

A new feature of the report will be proprietary construction risk and construction momentum indices that provide further insight into the future of the market. There will also be a section on the latest emerging technology trends impacting project delivery.

Included in the report:

Historical, current and future contract awards by country and subsector

Top contractors and clients

Provides alternative market sizing metrics with the propriety construction output model

Details of current and future tenders

Quantifies the size of the projects pipeline in each market and subsector

Provides key risk, confidence and macroeconomic data

Outlines the main drivers behind the region's record projects performance

Highlights the key opportunities and the context behind them

Analysis of construction and infrastructure project spending plans across 14 markets in the region, including: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and the UAE

Explains the structure of the infrastructure and construction sectors

Details the main projects due to be awarded in 2024 and beyond

Identifies risks and opportunities

How is this report different from others in the market?

A brand-new report covering two of the world's fast-growing construction and infrastructure markets

In PowerPoint format for ease of use and understanding

Focus on contracts, tenders and projects using a proprietary database of all known projects in the region worth more than $10m

The complete and authoritative reference tool for anyone interested in the MENA projects market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

Global Construction Sector Scenario

Construction Sector Scenario in the MENA

2. Key Drivers & Challenges of the Global & MENA Region

3. Project Market

UAE

Oman

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Kuwait

Bahrain

Iraq

Egypt

Maghareb

4. Construction Risk Index (CRI)

Definition & Outlook

Calculation & Ratings

CRI - Regional & MENA Countries Rating

Global Outlook (Risk Map)

CRI - Regional Comparison

Detailed CRI analysis of the MENA

5. Construction Project Momentum Index (CPMI)

Definition & Global Score

Regional Scores

CPMI Scores of Major Regional Markets, January 2024

CPMI Scores of MENA Region, January 2024

CPMI Scores - MENA Region, by Stage

CPMI Scores - MENA Region, by Sector

CPMI Scores - MENA Region, by Country / Major Markets

6. Technological Trends in the Construction & Infrastructure Sector

7. AI in the Construction & Infrastructure Sector

8. Theme Net Zero

9. Modular Construction

