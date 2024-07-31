Green Thumb Announces Opening of RISE Dispensary East Syracuse, Serving Patients and Adult-Use Customers in the Empire State

RISE Dispensaries will serve patients and customers of central New York with the opening of RISE East Syracuse located at 6701 Manilus Center Road

Conveniently located off Highways 481 and 690, the new East Syracuse location is the fifth RISE Dispensary to open in New York

RISE Dispensary East Syracuse will open on August 2



CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries , a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced the opening of RISE East Syracuse, located at 6701 Manilus Center Road, on August 2. The new East Syracuse location marks five RISE Dispensaries open in New York and 97 nationwide.

Beginning August 2, RISE Dispensary East Syracuse will bring patients and adult-use customers hand-picked, high-quality products and key service offerings, such as home delivery. RISE East Syracuse will be open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering a broad selection of curated products, including RYTHM premium indoor hand-trimmed flower, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, incredibles and Beboe gummies, and &Shine vapes.

“We are incredibly excited to continue our expansion in New York with the opening of our first RISE Dispensary in Syracuse this Friday. We have a number of team members that attended ‘Cuse who are thrilled to introduce our award-winning products to the community, including RYTHM, Dogwalkers, incredibles and Beboe,” said Green Thumb President Anthony Georgiadis. “Following our tradition of donating profits from the opening day of new stores to a local organization, we are honored to support We Rise Above The Streets Recovery Outreach Inc. , whose work is positively impacting Onondaga County by helping break the cycle of homelessness.”

We Rise Above The Streets Recovery Outreach Inc. provides workforce readiness, job placement and life stabilization services to Syracuse’s homeless and financially vulnerable populations. The organization empowers community members to reach their own self-sufficiency goals through access to education and other resources.

“Through our partnership with RISE East Syracuse, we will expand our community outreach efforts,” said We Rise Above The Streets Recovery Outreach Inc. Founder and Executive Director Al-amin Muhammad. “Both of our organizations recognize the value of uplifting communities and helping individuals rise to their full potential. The funds raised at the August 2 grand opening event will make a significant impact, as homelessness and financial insecurity are increasing in the Syracuse area.”

RISE East Syracuse invites community members to celebrate the dispensary’s grand opening and support We Rise Above The Streets Recovery Outreach Inc. August 2. The celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, product deals, and performances by a live DJ and mentalist Dustin Dean.

Green Thumb is proud to serve the New York cannabis community and is committed to expanding access to well-being through safe, high-quality cannabis products. The Company entered the New York market in 2019 and opened its state-of-the-art production facility in Warwick in 2023, where Green Thumb produces its branded products. In addition to RISE East Syracuse, the Company operates locations in Manhattan and Long Beach that serve medical patients, as well as Henrietta (Rochester) and Halfmoon (Clifton Park) that serve both medical patients and adult-use customers. For more information on RISE Dispensaries' locations, product offerings, or other services, visit www.risecannabis.com .

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries is a national cannabis retailer on a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis. Founded by Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, RISE Dispensaries bring patients and customers the best, hand-picked products at a great value – all while providing best-in-class service, such as home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations and mobile pre-ordering (services vary by market). RISE offers premium, high-quality cannabis products in a welcoming environment, featuring Green Thumb's award-winning family of brands such as &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 97 retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. More information is available at www.risecannabis.com .

