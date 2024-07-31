Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Total Voting Rights

31 July 2024

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 31 July 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 178,237,841 Ordinary Shares.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 178,237,841. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8100