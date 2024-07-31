Milestone® Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Upcoming BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) today announced that President and CEO, Joe Oliveto, will participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference, to take place from August 5-6, 2024.



The presentation will be in the form of a Fireside Chat to take place on August 6th at 8 AM EDT. The webcast will be available to watch both live and as a replay for approximately 90 days following the presentation in the News & Events section of Milestone's corporate website: www.milestonepharma.com.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular solutions to improve the lives of people living with complex and life-altering heart conditions. The Company’s focus on understanding unmet patient needs and improving the patient experience has led us to develop new treatment approaches that provide patients with an active role in self-managing their care. Milestone’s lead investigational product is etripamil, a novel calcium channel blocker nasal spray that is being studied for patients to self-administer without medical supervision to treat symptomatic episodic attacks associated with PSVT and AFib-RVR.

Contact:

Kim Fox, Vice President, Communications, kfox@milestonepharma.com

Investor Relations

Chris Calabrese, ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com

Kevin Gardner, kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com