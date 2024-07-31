Grizzly Industrial Selects Bridgeline’s HawkSearch

WOBURN, Mass., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of marketing software, today announced that Grizzly Industrial, a leading industrial supplier of woodworking and metalworking machinery, tools, and accessories, has selected Bridgeline's HawkSearch to power search on its eCommerce website.



HawkSearch will enhance Grizzly Industrial's eCommerce product discovery by offering precise search tailored to the needs of the machinery industry. This includes advanced part number search for both full and partial numbers, unit of measurement conversion for dimensional products, and merchandising tools to run product-specific campaigns.

Brian Jensen, Marketing Director for Grizzly Industrial, commented, "We sought a flexible solution tailored to our needs and delivering consistent results across users and sessions. HawkSearch has impressed us with its ease of implementation, and we are already seeing more consistent results than we’ve ever seen before."

With HawkSearch, a customer can input a description like “table saw,” or a specific model, “G1023RL.” The system rapidly suggests relevant matches, such as “Grizzly G1023RLWX Cabinet Table Saw with Built-in Router Table,” demonstrating its efficiency in handling both partial details and functional descriptions.

The HawkSearch implementation by Grizzly Industrial is a testament to Bridgeline's expanding footprint in the industrial supply sector, alongside companies such as Woodcraft and Northern Tool who also use HawkSearch to power their eCommerce site search. This movement emphasizes Bridgeline's leading edge in offering AI-powered search technology that accommodates the distinct needs of B2B and the industrial supply industry.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, said, "Our partnership with Grizzly Industrial demonstrates our commitment to the industrial supply industry. HawkSearch's AI-powered search functionalities are crucial for meeting the demands of Grizzly Industrial's customers, ensuring a seamless and efficient online shopping experience."

About Grizzly Industrial

Founded in 1983, Grizzly Industrial, Inc. is one of the largest machinery companies in the United States. Grizzly sells directly to end users, providing high-quality products at great prices. To learn more about Grizzly Industrial, visit www.grizzly.com.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

