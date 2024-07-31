HotelPlanner Partners with EventR for Hotel Integration

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a new partnership with EventR, a travel and event management app for teams, powered by Soft Pauer.



EventR’s simplified event planning platform covers every aspect of event and travel planning, from itinerary creation to team coordination, ensuring seamless experiences for large events. Designed for race team administrators, international travel coordinators, and wedding planners, EventR is an all-in-one platform for coordinating complex events across all industries.

The HotelPlanner and EventR partnership will integrate a hotel booking process into the EventR platform, and enable customers to build dynamic itineraries from a centralized hub for their team travel events, from flights to accommodations, activities and beyond, while ensuring everyone is on the same page via integrated chat. The platform also includes robust analytics for insightful decision making and reservation details.

"We are excited to partner with HotelPlanner to help launch a new era in event planning for any kind of team or group travel globally. This partnership will serve as a force multiplier on our platform for accommodations, travel itineraries and more," says Alex Powell, CEO of EventR.

"We look forward to an amazing partnership with EventR to help make hotels a key product offering and revenue source," says Ben Knosby, VP of Sports & Events at HotelPlanner. "This partnership will help us to deliver a frictionless and more connected travel experience for event planners."

Learn more about the EventR app here.

About EventR

EventR is the latest app from Soft Pauer, which is set to completely change the way individuals and companies manage their corporate and personal event plans. The EventR app provides a simple user experience, where users can add their travel plans, including flights, hire cars, hotels and events, once your travel plans have been added to the app, they can be shared with your travel partners or family, all those important details such as flight numbers and hotel bookings are then displayed on a timeline to all your fellow travellers. "It’s just travelling made easy, so you can spend more time enjoying your holiday and less time worrying about your travel plans." – Otmar Szafnauer (Chairman)

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies.

HotelPlanner's family of brands includes its flagship site, HotelPlanner.com; its meetings & events-focused sites, Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com

Media Contacts

Philip Ballard

Chief Communications Officer

HotelPlanner

philip.ballard@hotelplanner.com

Ben Knosby

VP of Sports & Events

HotelPlanner

Ben.knosby@hotelplanner.com