China Crop Farming E-News: Access Real-time Reporting on Crop and Plant Protection - Dynamics of Crop, Seed and Pesticides with Enterprise Information, Relevant Prices and Policies

Dublin, July 31, 2024 -- The "Crop Farming China E-News 2024" newsletter



Crop farming China E-News is a monthly published report with real-time reporting on the crop and plant protection. This monthly report refers to dynamics of crop, seed and pesticide as well as enterprise information, relevant prices and policies, etc.



On 5 June, the Tianjin Municipal Agriculture and Rural Affairs Commission released the recommended key agricultural varieties and technologies for 2024 in coordination with Beijing Municipality and Hebei Province, including 75 crop varieties and 68 technologies. On 29 May, the National Agro-Tech Extension and Service Centre announced ten approved super rice varieties for 2024, boosting the approved super rice varieties to 129 in total since 2005. On 30 May, Jianghuai Horticulture and Winall are to be granted seed production and operation licenses, for vegetable and corn respectively.



Key Topics Covered (Sample)

Editor's Note

Market Analysis

Key crop varieties and technologies co-recommended by Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei for 2024

China publicises approved super rice varieties for 2024

China completes 40% of summer wheat harvest

Hainan releases subsidy scheme to boost high-quality development in seed sector

Company Dynamics

Jianghuai Horticulture and Winall to obtain seed production and operation licenses

YRD Seed Industry Innovative Laboratory Alliance established in Nanjing

Longping High-tech to build cotton seed plant in Uzbekistan

Companies Featured

Hebei Iron and Steel Group Yanshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.

Shenghe Resources Holding Co., Ltd.

Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium Resources Co., Ltd.

LB Group Co., Ltd.

