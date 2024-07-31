Urology Supplements Market Size Projected to Hit USD 4.1 Billion by 2034, at 7.7% CAGR Growth: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global urology supplements market size and share is projected to grow from USD 2.1 Billion in 2024 to reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period (2024 - 2034).

Urology Supplements Market Report Overview

Urology supplements are dietary preparations aimed at helping to cure various disorders in the urinary tract and supporting the good health of the urogenital apparatus. Active ingredients include cranberry extract, saw palmetto, beta-sitosterol, and pumpkin seed extract. These dietary supplements are utilized in the supportive management regimens for the health of the urinary system, and not as drugs in the treatment of medical or pathological conditions. Results about the effectiveness of urology supplements vary, so it's always best to consult a qualified health consultant in using them.

Supplements related to urology are very essential in maintaining urological health and, more so, in people who portray symptoms related to urinary tracts, problems related to the prostate, or even the general health of the urinary system. They are usually administered to adults due to the increased number of urological problems or medical disorders. These natural ingredients include saw palmetto and beta-sitosterol, both of which promote prostate health; cranberry extract to prevent UTIs; and pumpkin seed extract for the regulation of the bladder. Additional supplementation with zinc, vitamin D, and lycopene may provide further general health benefits and possibly help the urinary system.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Analyst View:

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing Frequency of Urinary Disorders

It is a greater modern scourge, with trends indicative of increased occurrence in the long term. Prostate-associated affections such as BPH, prostatitis, and cancer are increasing in prevalence both in developing and developed countries. Aging population also increases the prevalence of urine incontinence and overactive bladder syndrome (OAB) — pretty common.

Increasing Medical Expenses and Accessibility Issues

With the ever-increasing costs of healthcare, especially the cost of treatments related to urology, consumers are looking for cheaper alternatives. Another reason people were seeking self-care options, including supplements, is the unavailability of quality healthcare. The financial burden of Urological diseases is also impacting people's notion toward supplements as an affordable treatment. It is the feeling of empowerment that supplements are able to give people who also want to take charge of their health. After all, supplements and other natural and holistic methods of healthcare are gaining in popularity.

Market Trends:

Modifying Dietary Patterns and Lifestyles

Urology supplements are in high demand because wellness and prevention are trending, with more obesity, bad diets, and sedentary living. It has contributed to consumers' demand for supplements to be formulated for specific urological concerns with the help of personalized health care and access to digital platforms, which allows them to become active participants in their urological health.

Segmentation:

Urology Supplements Market is segmented based on Type, Formulation, Application, and Region.

Type Insights

Multi-Ingredient Supplements provide comprehensive support in prostate, urinary tract, or sexual health, addressing numerous urological health concerns in one formula. This approach works well for customers who are seeking a single all-in-one solution. Single-Ingredient Supplements are excellent for the customer desiring focused interventions on particular urological concerns, as they tend to zero in on just one principal ingredient that is really very well known for its unique benefits to urological health—saw palmetto for prostate health and cranberry extract for urinary tract health.

Formulation Insights

Tablets are also very common in use because they have a long shelf life, accurate dosing, and are easy to use. Gelatin or plant-based capsules are recommended because of the fast absorption and ease of ingesting. Liquid or oil-based soft gels can be used to easily swallow powdered and oil-based substances, respectively. Liquid formulations can be taken by patients who have difficulty swallowing on their own or combined with drinks. They are easier to take because they may be mixed with juice, smoothies, or water, so they become one of the favorite ways customers like to add supplements to their daily routine. They also facilitate flexibility in dosage. Considering all factors, soft gels, liquids, powders, tablets, and capsules go a long way toward making the use of dietary supplements convenient and comprehensive.

Application Insights

The many supplements designed to support kidney, prostate, urinary tract, and sexual health. Saw palmetto, beta-sitosterol, and pygeum are three well-known prostate health supplements for the value they provide in the treatment of prostate issues. The primary goals for supplements linked to urinary tract health are to avoid and cure UTIs through the administration of probiotics, D-mannose, and cranberry extract. Supplements for kidney health, such as astragalus, nettle leaf, hydrangea root, and so on, improve the natural detoxification mechanism of the body and enhance general functioning. Sexual health-enhancing supplements include ginseng, maca root, L-arginine, etc., which are known to enhance libido, erectile function, and general sexual vitality. These supplements help in enabling sexual performance and reproductive health.

Recent Development:

In May 2024, GRAMINEX®, L.L.C. Final Publication of a Peer Reviewed Clinical Trial with Graminex® Flower Pollen Extract Focusing on Women’s Urinary Incontinence in Current Urology. Graminex® has published a peer-reviewed clinical study in Current Urology, examining the effectiveness of Graminex® Flower Pollen Extract in reducing urinary incontinence in women. The study, conducted in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled manner, found significant reductions in urinary incontinence severity in the Graminex® RCT Fem™ UI group and improved stress-induced urinary leakage volume in the PollenBerry® study group.

Regional Insights

North America: In view of the high prevalence of urological disorders, its advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, and health-aware population, North America is at the forefront in the global market for urology supplements. Numerous products have flooded from prominent manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies, and R&D activity has fueled the expansion. Nowadays, due to media coverage and awareness campaigns, the importance of supplements and urological health have been realized. Strict regulations, competition, and consumer skepticism are key market growth deterrents.

The Asia Pacific region is a fast-growing market in urology supplements due to a combination of factors. These include a rapidly aging population, an increased incidence of various urological conditions, increasing awareness for urological health, increasing disposable incomes, and the rapid growth of e-commerce. In that regard, some of the key markets in this region include China, Japan, India, Australia, and New Zealand. The largest market will be China, driven by its growing middle class and increasing healthcare expenditure. Japan is one of the developed countries with a high ageing population, and preventive healthcare is highly put into consideration. It is in Australia and New Zealand where high standards of healthcare have been developed.

Browse Detail Report on "Urology Supplements Market Size, Share, By Type (Multi-Ingredient Supplements, Single-Ingredient Supplements), By Formulation (Tablets, Capsules, Soft gels, Liquids, and Powders), By Application (Prostate Health, Urinary Tract Health, Kidney Health, and Sexual Health), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/urology-supplements-market-5530

