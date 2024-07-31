Consumer Mobile Payments Market Trends and Opportunity Forecast, 2030 - Micropayments Generating New Opportunities in Consumer Spending via Mobile Payments

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Mobile Payments - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Consumer Mobile Payments was valued at an estimated US$58.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$252.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the mobile payments market is driven by several factors including technological advancements, changing consumer behaviors, regulatory support, and the emergence of new business models. Technologically, improvements in smartphone technology, internet bandwidth, and security systems enhance the functionality and reliability of mobile payment solutions. Consumer behavior has shifted markedly towards convenience and speed, with a growing preference for contactless transactions, especially among younger demographics who favor digital solutions. Regulatory bodies worldwide are also supporting this shift by establishing clear guidelines that protect users and promote innovation.



Additionally, new business models such as peer-to-peer payment platforms and fintech startups are continuously emerging, disrupting traditional financial ecosystems and pushing more consumers towards mobile payment adoption. Each of these drivers is crucial in propelling the market forward, ensuring its expansion and integration into even more aspects of daily financial transactions.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Remote Payment Mode segment, which is expected to reach US$150.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 21.4%. The Proximity Payment Mode segment is also set to grow at 26.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $15.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 31.4% CAGR to reach $66.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Consumer Mobile Payments - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Biometric Authentication Expands Addressable Market Opportunities in Mobile Payments

Pandemic Permanently Revolutionizes Contactless and Mobile Payment Solutions

Cybersecurity Enhancements Strengthen Business Case for Mobile Payments

Near Field Communication (NFC) Technology Sets the Stage for Growth in Mobile Payments

Integration with Retail Point-of-Sale Systems Crucial for Mobile Payment Market Growth

Blockchain Technology Generates Opportunities for Secure Mobile Transactions

Artificial Intelligence Propels Fraud Detection Innovations in Mobile Payments

Smartphone Penetration Bodes Well for Expanding Mobile Payment Adoption

QR Codes Drive Consumer Convenience and Adoption in Mobile Payments

Mobile Payment Apps Sustain Growth Through Value-Added Services

In-App Purchasing Capabilities Accelerate Demand in the Mobile Payments Sector

5G Adoption Crucial for Enhancing Mobile Payment Solutions

Micropayments Generate New Opportunities in Consumer Spending via Mobile Payments

