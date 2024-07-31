Global Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations Market Report 2024-2029: End-to-end mRNA Services & Expanding Drug Capabilities to Support Anti-obesity Drugs Fuels Opportunities

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis provides detailed revenue forecasts for the global market of bio-CDMOs. The forecasts are categorized by market and segment, offering valuable insights into the industry. The analysis focuses on highlighting the potential growth opportunities for participants by considering trends, business models, and innovative strategies.
By 2023, biologics constituted 44% of the therapeutic pipeline, with antibodies and recombinant proteins as leading categories. Nevertheless, advancements in these fields decelerated, with most of the expansion happening in heterologous cell treatments, synthetic nucleic acids, and viruses. The global biologics pipeline will shift toward more complex treatment modalities, including cell and gene therapy (CGT), nucleic acid therapy, ADC, and bispecific antibodies.
Biopharmaceutical companies that focus on these treatments will strive for reduced durations for clinical development and a greater focus on cost-effectively producing drugs with lower costs of goods sold (COGS). Biologics contract development and manufacturing organizations (Bio-CDMOs) are actively framing manufacturing and supply chain strategies, with a specific emphasis on partnering with service providers to optimize the production process.
The US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the BIOSECURE Act have the potential to slow down drug innovation and the demand for CDMO services, leading to radical transformations in global outsourcing dynamics and CDMO strategies. Venture capitalists are assisting their pharmaceutical portfolios by internally restructuring and extending their cash reserves.
CDMOs have experienced a consistent decrease in demand, especially for the initial phases of development. However, in late 2023 and 2024, there was a rise in M&A transactions, favorable conditions for biotech financing and valuation, and a stabilization of inflation and interest rates. Demand will resurge, particularly from emerging biopharma and early-stage development, by 2024.
The market segments cover various aspects, such as product type, cell expression type, modality, and geographic region. Considering the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and the current global geopolitical issues, demand for outsourcing has decelerated. CDMOs are experiencing a decline in demand, particularly from small and emerging biopharmaceutical companies and those in the early stages of development.
This analysis provides a comprehensive examination of future trends, covering the period between 2024 and 2029. It includes insights on capacity expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and the expansion of service offerings. The analysis also investigates the impact of strategic imperatives, growth drivers, restraints, revenue share estimates, and opportunities for bio-CDMOs.
Growth Opportunity Universe in Bio-CDMO
- Expanding Drug Product Capabilites to Support Anti-obesity Drugs
- Providing End-to-end mRNA Services
- Indian Domestic Players Enhance Biologics Capabilities
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment - Transformation in the Bio-CDMO Sector
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Bio-CDMO Industry
Growth Environment - Ecosystem in Bio-CDMO
- Biologics Industry - Outlook
- Biologics Industry - Key Therapeutic Area Outlook
- Biologics Pipeline by Modality and Phase
- Biologics Industry - Market size and Growth Rate Forecast by Modality
- Global Trends Impacting the Bio-CDMO Industry
- Industry Trends Impacting the Bio-CDMO Industry
- Business Model - Shift from Fee-for-service to Value-based Risk-sharing
- Value-based Risk-sharing Business Model
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Forecast Framework - Bio-CDMO Market Sizing
- Forecast Methodology - Bio-CDMO Market
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Cell-culture Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Modality
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
Cell and Gene Therapy
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Vaccines
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Antibody Therapeutics
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Proteins and Peptides
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Best Practice Recognition in Bio-CDMO
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/syec0l
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.