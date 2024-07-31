Global Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations Market Report 2024-2029: End-to-end mRNA Services & Expanding Drug Capabilities to Support Anti-obesity Drugs Fuels Opportunities

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis provides detailed revenue forecasts for the global market of bio-CDMOs. The forecasts are categorized by market and segment, offering valuable insights into the industry. The analysis focuses on highlighting the potential growth opportunities for participants by considering trends, business models, and innovative strategies.



By 2023, biologics constituted 44% of the therapeutic pipeline, with antibodies and recombinant proteins as leading categories. Nevertheless, advancements in these fields decelerated, with most of the expansion happening in heterologous cell treatments, synthetic nucleic acids, and viruses. The global biologics pipeline will shift toward more complex treatment modalities, including cell and gene therapy (CGT), nucleic acid therapy, ADC, and bispecific antibodies.

Biopharmaceutical companies that focus on these treatments will strive for reduced durations for clinical development and a greater focus on cost-effectively producing drugs with lower costs of goods sold (COGS). Biologics contract development and manufacturing organizations (Bio-CDMOs) are actively framing manufacturing and supply chain strategies, with a specific emphasis on partnering with service providers to optimize the production process.



The US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the BIOSECURE Act have the potential to slow down drug innovation and the demand for CDMO services, leading to radical transformations in global outsourcing dynamics and CDMO strategies. Venture capitalists are assisting their pharmaceutical portfolios by internally restructuring and extending their cash reserves.

CDMOs have experienced a consistent decrease in demand, especially for the initial phases of development. However, in late 2023 and 2024, there was a rise in M&A transactions, favorable conditions for biotech financing and valuation, and a stabilization of inflation and interest rates. Demand will resurge, particularly from emerging biopharma and early-stage development, by 2024.



The market segments cover various aspects, such as product type, cell expression type, modality, and geographic region. Considering the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and the current global geopolitical issues, demand for outsourcing has decelerated. CDMOs are experiencing a decline in demand, particularly from small and emerging biopharmaceutical companies and those in the early stages of development.

This analysis provides a comprehensive examination of future trends, covering the period between 2024 and 2029. It includes insights on capacity expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and the expansion of service offerings. The analysis also investigates the impact of strategic imperatives, growth drivers, restraints, revenue share estimates, and opportunities for bio-CDMOs.

Growth Opportunity Universe in Bio-CDMO

Expanding Drug Product Capabilites to Support Anti-obesity Drugs

Providing End-to-end mRNA Services

Indian Domestic Players Enhance Biologics Capabilities

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Environment - Transformation in the Bio-CDMO Sector

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Bio-CDMO Industry

Growth Environment - Ecosystem in Bio-CDMO

Biologics Industry - Outlook

Biologics Industry - Key Therapeutic Area Outlook

Biologics Pipeline by Modality and Phase

Biologics Industry - Market size and Growth Rate Forecast by Modality

Global Trends Impacting the Bio-CDMO Industry

Industry Trends Impacting the Bio-CDMO Industry

Business Model - Shift from Fee-for-service to Value-based Risk-sharing

Value-based Risk-sharing Business Model

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Segmentation

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Forecast Framework - Bio-CDMO Market Sizing

Forecast Methodology - Bio-CDMO Market

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Cell-culture Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Modality

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Cell and Gene Therapy

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Vaccines

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Antibody Therapeutics

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Proteins and Peptides

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Best Practice Recognition in Bio-CDMO

