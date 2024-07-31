Global Continuous Insulation Space Industry Research 2024-2030: Rising Urbanization, Regulations, and Sustainability Imperatives Create Demand and Drive Expansion

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Continuous Insulation Space" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With 2023-2030 as the study period, the base year is 2023, and the forecast period is 2024-2030, this analysis covers external insulation finishing systems (EIFS) and structural insulated panels (SIPs). For both products, we analyzed regional and global volumes and revenues, residential and nonresidential volumes, pros and cons, leading companies, and growth drivers and restraints. We also provided deeper qualitative analysis for some markets, such as Europe and North America.
Sustainability trends - particularly those oriented to reduce carbon emissions - in the construction sector will continue to be a significant driver for EIFS and SIPs, not just for the systems but also for the component materials. As investors stay interested in reducing the carbon footprint of their real estate projects, carbon emission reductions will keep driving innovations along the value chain.
Globally, fire and mold are critical issues for EIFS, regardless of whether these issues are real or perceived. In regions like North America and Europe, these carry more weight in purchasing decisions. Improvements in the user experience are a way of circumventing these two issues.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Improve Customer Experience Along the EIFS Supply Chain
- Retrofits with EIFS
- Panelized EIFS
- EIFS Maintenance
- Include EIFS into the Broader Adaptation to Climate Change Narrative
- SIP Homes for Disaster Recovery Efforts
- SIP Homes to Solve the Housing Gap
- Better EIFS Installation Teams for Higher Efficiency
- Training Workforce in SIPs
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Continuous Insulation Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Highlights
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by Product
- Segmentation by Application
- Cross Section of EIFS
- Cross Section of SIP
- Rebuild or Retrofit - A Brief Discussion
- EIFS and SIPs - Pros and Cons
- EIFS and SIPs vs Other Systems
- EIFS Supply Chain
- SIP Supply Chain
- EIFS - Key Competitors (System Manufacturers)
- SIPs - Key Competitors (Manufacturers)
- Investments in Energy-efficient Buildings
External Insulation Systems (EIFS/ETICS/SATE/EWIS)
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Relevant EIFS Innovations
- EIFS Volumes and Revenue
- Europe - Highlights on EIFS
- Europe - EIFS (ETICS) Segment by Subregion
- Europe - A Panorama of its Building Stock
- Other Countries - Some Notes for the EIFS Segment
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Analysis
- Companies to Watch
Structural Insulated Panels
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- SIPs - Volumes and Revenue
- SIPs - Volumes for Insulation Materials
- SIPs - Volumes for Adhesives and Facing Materials
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Analysis
- Other Countries - Some Notes on the SIPs Segment
- Companies to Watch
Next Steps
List of Exhibits
