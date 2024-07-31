Global Continuous Insulation Space Industry Research 2024-2030: Rising Urbanization, Regulations, and Sustainability Imperatives Create Demand and Drive Expansion

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Continuous Insulation Space" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With 2023-2030 as the study period, the base year is 2023, and the forecast period is 2024-2030, this analysis covers external insulation finishing systems (EIFS) and structural insulated panels (SIPs). For both products, we analyzed regional and global volumes and revenues, residential and nonresidential volumes, pros and cons, leading companies, and growth drivers and restraints. We also provided deeper qualitative analysis for some markets, such as Europe and North America.



Sustainability trends - particularly those oriented to reduce carbon emissions - in the construction sector will continue to be a significant driver for EIFS and SIPs, not just for the systems but also for the component materials. As investors stay interested in reducing the carbon footprint of their real estate projects, carbon emission reductions will keep driving innovations along the value chain.



Globally, fire and mold are critical issues for EIFS, regardless of whether these issues are real or perceived. In regions like North America and Europe, these carry more weight in purchasing decisions. Improvements in the user experience are a way of circumventing these two issues.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Improve Customer Experience Along the EIFS Supply Chain

Retrofits with EIFS

Panelized EIFS

EIFS Maintenance

Include EIFS into the Broader Adaptation to Climate Change Narrative

SIP Homes for Disaster Recovery Efforts

SIP Homes to Solve the Housing Gap

Better EIFS Installation Teams for Higher Efficiency

Training Workforce in SIPs

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Continuous Insulation Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Highlights

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Product

Segmentation by Application

Cross Section of EIFS

Cross Section of SIP

Rebuild or Retrofit - A Brief Discussion

EIFS and SIPs - Pros and Cons

EIFS and SIPs vs Other Systems

EIFS Supply Chain

SIP Supply Chain

EIFS - Key Competitors (System Manufacturers)

SIPs - Key Competitors (Manufacturers)

Investments in Energy-efficient Buildings

External Insulation Systems (EIFS/ETICS/SATE/EWIS)

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Relevant EIFS Innovations

EIFS Volumes and Revenue

Europe - Highlights on EIFS

Europe - EIFS (ETICS) Segment by Subregion

Europe - A Panorama of its Building Stock

Other Countries - Some Notes for the EIFS Segment

Competitive Environment

Competitive Analysis

Companies to Watch

Structural Insulated Panels

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

SIPs - Volumes and Revenue

SIPs - Volumes for Insulation Materials

SIPs - Volumes for Adhesives and Facing Materials

Competitive Environment

Competitive Analysis

Other Countries - Some Notes on the SIPs Segment

Companies to Watch

Next Steps

List of Exhibits



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9da5z0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.