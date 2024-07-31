Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate & Construction Industry Almanac 2024: Market Research, Statistics, Trends & Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Real Estate & Construction Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.
This Research Provides a Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Real Estate & Construction Industry
- Introduction to the Real Estate & Construction Industry
- High Interest Rates Hinder Mortgage Originations, Slow Home Sales & Create Challenges for Commercial Real Estate
- Online Competition Changes the Mortgage Industry
- Apartment Rent Hikes Begin to Slow
- Real Estate Online Services Continue to Grow
- Internet-Based Home Sales and Court Rulings on Commissions Challenge Residential Brokers
- Homes and Commercial Buildings Seek Green Certification
- Building Technologies Advance/Robotics & 3D Printing Used in Construction
- Baby Boomers Become a Strong Influence in the Housing Market/Universal Design Improves Aging in Place
- Real Estate Markets in China Face Challenges
- Mixed-Use Developments Go Vertical
- Mall and Shopping Center Occupancy Challenged as Online Sales Hurt Stores
- Malls Remodel & Update Strategies to Boost Sales and Attract Shoppers
- Remodeling Market Slows
- Shared Spaces for Co-Living and Co-Working Face Challenges
- The Internet of Things (IoT) and the Smart Home
- The Future of Housing/The Future of Cities
This Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Real Estate & Construction Industry Statistics
- Real Estate & Construction Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- Value of U.S. Private Construction Put in Place: 2017-2023
- Value of U.S. Public (Government) Construction Put in Place: 2017-2023
- Estimates of the Total Housing Inventory for the U.S.: 2022-2023
- Commercial, Residential & Farm Mortgages by Holder, U.S.: 2015-2023
- Home Mortgages by Holder, U.S.: 2015-2023
- Mortgage Loans Outstanding, U.S.: 1985-2023
- New Privately-Owned Housing Units Started, U.S.: 1985-2023
- Homeownership Rates by Region, U.S.: Selected Years, 1965-2023
- Average Sales Prices of New Homes Sold in the U.S.: 1963-2023
- Median & Average Sales Price of New Single Family Homes by Region, U.S.: 1990-2023
- Construction Industry Employment, U.S.: 2019-February 2024
- Real Estate & Construction-Related Employment, Niche Sectors U.S.: 2019- February 2024
Key Features:
- Business trends analysis
- In-depth industry overview
- Technology trends analysis
- Forecasts
- Spending, investment, and consumption discussions
- In-depth industry statistics and metrics
- Industry employment numbers
Key Questions Answered Include:
- How is the industry evolving?
- How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?
- How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?
- What is the size of the market now and in the future?
- What are the financial results of the leading companies?
- What are the names and titles of top executives?
- What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
