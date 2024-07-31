Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate & Construction Industry Almanac 2024: Market Research, Statistics, Trends & Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Real Estate & Construction Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.

This Research Provides a Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Real Estate & Construction Industry

Introduction to the Real Estate & Construction Industry

High Interest Rates Hinder Mortgage Originations, Slow Home Sales & Create Challenges for Commercial Real Estate

Online Competition Changes the Mortgage Industry

Apartment Rent Hikes Begin to Slow

Real Estate Online Services Continue to Grow

Internet-Based Home Sales and Court Rulings on Commissions Challenge Residential Brokers

Homes and Commercial Buildings Seek Green Certification

Building Technologies Advance/Robotics & 3D Printing Used in Construction

Baby Boomers Become a Strong Influence in the Housing Market/Universal Design Improves Aging in Place

Real Estate Markets in China Face Challenges

Mixed-Use Developments Go Vertical

Mall and Shopping Center Occupancy Challenged as Online Sales Hurt Stores

Malls Remodel & Update Strategies to Boost Sales and Attract Shoppers

Remodeling Market Slows

Shared Spaces for Co-Living and Co-Working Face Challenges

The Internet of Things (IoT) and the Smart Home

The Future of Housing/The Future of Cities

This Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Real Estate & Construction Industry Statistics

Real Estate & Construction Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

Value of U.S. Private Construction Put in Place: 2017-2023

Value of U.S. Public (Government) Construction Put in Place: 2017-2023

Estimates of the Total Housing Inventory for the U.S.: 2022-2023

Commercial, Residential & Farm Mortgages by Holder, U.S.: 2015-2023

Home Mortgages by Holder, U.S.: 2015-2023

Mortgage Loans Outstanding, U.S.: 1985-2023

New Privately-Owned Housing Units Started, U.S.: 1985-2023

Homeownership Rates by Region, U.S.: Selected Years, 1965-2023

Average Sales Prices of New Homes Sold in the U.S.: 1963-2023

Median & Average Sales Price of New Single Family Homes by Region, U.S.: 1990-2023

Construction Industry Employment, U.S.: 2019-February 2024

Real Estate & Construction-Related Employment, Niche Sectors U.S.: 2019- February 2024

Key Features:

Business trends analysis

In-depth industry overview

Technology trends analysis

Forecasts

Spending, investment, and consumption discussions

In-depth industry statistics and metrics

Industry employment numbers

Key Questions Answered Include:

How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives?

What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

