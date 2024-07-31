Vishay Intertechnology Recognized by DENSO With 2023 Credibility Award

MALVERN, Pa., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has been honored by DENSO Corporation, a leading mobility supplier, with a 2023 Credibility Award. This is the second year in a row that Vishay has been recognized by the company, having previously received a 2022 Collaboration Award.



DENSO’s annual Credibility Awards recognize suppliers that reliably supply the company with high-quality components, assist in reducing costs, and provide outstanding customer support. Vishay received the award based on the high quality of its diode products; its ability to continue providing MOSFETs in a tight supply market; and the support DENSO received from the company’s diodes and MOSFETs divisions, which continued to supply a wide range of replacement parts following the Noto Earthquake.

“Vishay’s support has been critical in helping us keep our production lines moving in challenging times, contributing significantly to our growth and allowing our customers to deliver as many vehicles as possible,” said Shinnosuke Hayashi, President and CEO of DENSO. “We sincerely appreciate Vishay’s outstanding efforts and anticipate building an even stronger partnership with the company in the future.”

“It’s a great honor to receive a Credibility Award from DENSO. Coming on the heels of our Collaboration Award last year, this recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to putting the customer first,” said Joel Smejkal, President and CEO of Vishay. “We are immensely proud to see the achievements of our diodes and MOSFETs divisions celebrated by DENSO, and look forward to supporting the company’s growth for years to come.”

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

