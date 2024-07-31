Press release

July 31, 2024

Gothenburg, Sweden

Change in number of shares and votes in Hexatronic

The number of shares and votes in Hexatronic Group AB (publ) has changed during July 2024 as a result of long-term incentive programs introduced at the 2021 Annual General Meeting, aimed at senior executives and certain other employees. The number of ordinary shares has increased by 778,600 through the conversion of series C shares following the completed share savings program and by 1,667,500 through the exercise of the warrant program to subscribe for new shares in the company.

Through the above changes, which was registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office in July, the total number of shares increased by 1,667,500 and the number of votes by 2,368,240.

As of July 31, 2024, which is the last trading day of the month, the total number of

outstanding shares in Hexatronic amounted to 208,334,746, of which 205,472,710 are ordinary shares, corresponding to 205,472,710 votes, and 2,862,036 shares of series C, corresponding to 286,203 votes. The share capital amounts to SEK 2,083,347.46. The company holds all shares of series C.

Please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, President and CEO, + 46 (0) 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO, +46 (0) 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 18:00 CEST on July 31, 2024.

