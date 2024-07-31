Clean Label Mold Inhibitors Market Size to Surpass US$ 2.25 Billion by 2033, The Brainy Insights

Newark, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.14 billion in 2023 global Clean Label Mold Inhibitors market will reach USD 2.25 billion by 2033. The current global dynamics of the nutrition industry, especially the shift towards personalized nutrition and customized food products, presents a business opportunity for clean-label mold inhibitors tailored to certain diets and preferences. Moreover, food science and technology progress has resulted in identifying more potent and varied natural inhibitors of mold growth. Improved eradication techniques and the discovery of new natural sources can increase the choice and performance of clean-label preservatives. Moreover, there is a potential for increased consumer awareness of clean-label products and their benefits to fuel market expansion. To enhance the credibility of the natural mold inhibitors for consumers, proper communication on the safety and health effects of the product would go a long way in increasing the acceptance rate.



Key Insight of the global Clean Label Mold Inhibitors market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



Consumers' consciousness is rising regarding food safety and the usage of organic/natural products in the food industry. This aspect boosts the need for clean-label products and, thus, mold inhibitors. First, the demographic factor is the population of middle-income earners in countries such as China, Thailand, India, and most Southeast Asian countries, which has been rising. This demographic is more likely to spend on premium, health-focused foods that contain no artificial preservatives. Furthermore, there is increased urbanization, which enhances the adoption of convenient and packaged foods. As consumer awareness about health issues increases, there is a trend towards consuming products with clean labels and natural mold inhibitors. Furthermore, the food and beverage sector has grown significantly within the Asia-Pacific region, with improved production and product development. This craze has emerged due to the increasing consumer awareness of healthy alternatives on the market.



In 2023, the starch segment dominated the market with the largest share of 23.16% and revenue of 0.26 billion.



The ingredient segment is divided into fermented flour, starch, vinegar, whey and others. In 2023, starch segment dominated the market with the largest share of 23.16% and revenue of 0.26 billion.



In 2023, the pharmaceuticals segment dominated the market with the largest share of 33.28% and revenue of 0.38 billion.



The end-use segment is classified into animal feed, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, and others. In 2023, the pharmaceuticals segment dominated the market with the largest share of 33.28% and revenue of 0.38 billion.



Advancement in market



In July 2023: BioVeritas, LLC has recently developed a new clean-label mold inhibitor from vegetable oil extracts using the concept of upcycling. This new product can provide a realistic solution for the bakery industry when replacing calcium propionate, and it also achieves a similar sensory quality while adhering to clean-label guidelines.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Brand differentiation and marketing.



Clean-label mold inhibitors are the additives or ingredients that prevent mold development in the products and, at the same time, prolong the shelf life of the products without using synthetic chemicals or preservatives. The increasing consumer concern regarding the ingredients used in consumed products helps clean label mold inhibitors stand out as an appropriate resolution that meets the current demand for natural and sustainable ingredients. When manufacturers use clean-label mold inhibitors in their products, they can give consumers a message regarding the quality of their products, safety and environmental friendliness. This focus on natural ingredients appeals to customers interested in maintaining their health and adopting eco-friendly practices. Most importantly, by properly utilizing natural raw materials, companies can grasp new possibilities and engage customers probably repelled by synthetic additives. This improved diversity can increase revenue and market share for market players that use clean-label mold inhibitors. In addition, using clean-label mold inhibitors can help companies meet current and future trends in regulation and customer demands. In light of mounting concerns about food safety and the growing awareness of what exactly goes into the food products being consumed, clean label solutions enable the companies to demonstrate their commitment to the consumers’ well-being and become the industry trailblazers.



Restraint: Competition from synthetic additives.



Synthetic mold inhibitors have been used for a long time and are known to provide excellent results. Synthetic mold inhibitors have become the most widely used ones because they are highly efficient in preventing mold growth and preserving the products' quality. These artificial types are normally designed to provide very accurate and reproducible outcomes, giving manufacturers a high degree of assurance that their products will be both stable and safe throughout all transport and storage stages. However, synthetic mold inhibitors are cheaper than natural ones in most cases. Synthesis of synthetic compounds is usually well-organized and, therefore, has low production costs. This cost advantage can be an attractive feature for organizations working on a limited budget or those wanting to be profitable in a market with high competition. Moreover, synthetic mold inhibitors are relatively cheap and easily available in the market compared to their natural counterparts. Both the producers and the consumers have gotten used to noticing synthetic chemicals as preservatives in the list of ingredients and thus perceive them as reliable and safe. It is worth mentioning that the regulatory conditions also strengthen synthetic mold inhibitors' position as the main product type. Numerous synthetic preservatives have been tested for their safety and effectiveness and, after meeting required standards, have been approved for usage in food and beverages. This approval benefits the companies by providing assurance and confidence when choosing synthetic mold inhibitors for their products.



Opportunity: Global market expansion.



The Asian, LA, and African regions are emerging markets that have been growing very fast economically and in terms of urbanization. Thus, a new middle class is being formed, characterized by growing consumer potential and the tendency towards improving people’s health. These consumers are becoming more compelled to engage with products that reflect their beliefs, such as natural and clean labels. As a result, they go for healthier and natural foods and drinks free from chemical additives and preservatives due to the risks posed to human health. Thus, clean label mold inhibitors, based on natural active substances to prevent mold growth and extend products’ shelf life, can meet this increasing requirement. With disposable income increasing, consumers in emerging markets are keen to pay more for premium products expected to offer better health and quality. This trend is beneficial for the acceptance of clean-label mold inhibitors, as manufacturers can use these natural additives to enhance the quality of their products and meet the requirements of the growing consumer segment with a higher purchasing power. In addition, the role of international food safety standards and regulations has made local manufacturers in emerging markets look for better and healthier ways of food preservation. Therefore, These manufacturers can adhere to international standards, improve the image of their brands, and win the trust of consumers who have become weary of products contaminated with moulds. Another factor contributing to the further development of the clean label mold inhibitors market is the development of modern retail systems, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, that help increase the availability of various products. This aspect means that as the various retail channels undergo new developments, consumers are exposed to products containing clean-label ingredients, increasing demand for natural mold inhibitors. However, the growth of digital marketing and e-commerce in emerging markets enables manufacturers to convey the facts concerning cleaner-label products to more consumers. Companies can engage in special promotions and internet-based educational campaigns to make consumers more aware of the benefits of natural mold inhibitors.



Challenge: Technical limitations.



The main challenge of creating successful clean-label mold inhibitors across different food products is complex. The first problem is the variability and heterogeneity of food products. Foods are quite diverse, meaning their properties like acidity, water content, mineral and vitamin composition and texture are different. These factors are the main determinants of how mold development and the activity of a mold inhibitor. For example, a natural mold inhibitor suitable for low-moisture baked products may be less effective in high-moisture dairy products or acidic fruit juice due to the differences in the conditions in which the produce is packaged. In addition, natural mold inhibitors are comparatively less effective than synthetic ones most of the time. Natural inhibitors may need to be in higher amounts to provide the same level of mold control. This factor can change the sensory attributes of the food, including the taste, texture or colour. For instance, using a high concentration of natural extract may affect the taste of a product and may not be very palatable to the consumer. Another problem is the instability of natural mold inhibitors. Natural compounds can break down with time or when exposed to heat, light or oxygen, among other conditions. This degradation can lessen the effectiveness of the active agents and make it challenging to sustain adequate mold inhibition over the product's entire shelf life. Proper formulation and packaging should be employed so natural preservatives can effectively work from production to consumption.



Some of the major players operating in the global Clean Label Mold Inhibitors market are:



• Associated British Foods plc

• A&B Ingredients, Inc.

• BioVeritas

• Corbion N. V.

• Cargill

• Glanbia plc

• Handary SA

• Kemin Industries, Inc.

• Kerry Group plc

• Lesaffre Corporation

• Puratos Group

• Ribus, Inc.

• Tate & Lyle PLC



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Ingredient



• Fermented Flour

• Starch

• Vinegar

• Whey

• Others



By End-use



• Animal Feed

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



