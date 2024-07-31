AMN Healthcare Launches Executive Advisory Board

DALLAS, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) is taking steps to further strengthen its market-leading approach to total talent solutions in healthcare by creating a new Executive Advisory Board, which will be led by Mike Butler, former President of Providence.







Consisting of accomplished leaders from various healthcare organizations, the Executive Advisory Board will serve as trusted advisors, leveraging their extensive industry expertise to unlock new market opportunities. Their work will center on ways to help healthcare organizations optimize their workforce planning and management. By deploying predictive analytics and workforce expertise, for example, healthcare organizations can determine the right mix of core, contingent, and flexible staff to help manage their costs and deliver excellent care to patients.

“The formation of our Executive Advisory Board represents another step in our commitment to helping healthcare organizations with innovative workforce solutions that improve patient care and access to quality healthcare,” said Cary Grace, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. “Mike’s expertise and insights will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving healthcare landscape.”

Butler brings more than two decades of strategic and operational experience in healthcare. At Providence, he led the organization to unprecedented growth, expanding from a $2 billion organization to $25 billion. His leadership in clinical services, technology solutions, consumer experience, and talent development has been instrumental in shaping the healthcare landscape. He is focused on the future of healthcare and is working with Morningside Ventures and Welsh Carson Anderson Stowe, and he is providing board service to Leiters Health, Enablecomp, League, Prescryptive, Cognoa and Linus Health.

“I am honored to join AMN Healthcare in shaping the future of workforce management in healthcare,” Butler said. “The healthcare system faces structural labor challenges to meet the nation’s needs, and the Executive Advisory Board aims to empower AMN Healthcare to optimize total talent planning and management, ensuring sustainable clinical workforces.”

The healthcare industry is facing labor shortages, the need for greater visibility and control in a dynamic labor market, and the necessity for strong partnerships between healthcare organizations and their talent solutions providers. AMN Healthcare is committed to addressing these challenges through technology-enabled solutions and expert guidance from its newly formed Executive Advisory Board.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States. Through a steadfast partnership approach, we solve the most pressing workforce challenges to enable better clinical outcomes and access to care. We provide a comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals and deliver a fully integrated and customizable suite of workforce technologies. For more information, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.



