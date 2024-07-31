Videra Health Forms Advisory Board to Guide Continued Growth and Impact as a Leader in AI-driven Patient Engagement

Orem, Utah, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Videra Health™, a leading AI-driven clinical patient health assessment platform that empowers providers and healthcare organizations to proactively identify, triage, and monitor at-risk patients and close care gaps using linguistic, audio and video analysis, announced today the formation of its esteemed Advisory Board.

“This distinguished group of top leaders brings a wealth of experience across healthcare technology, mental health, and business strategy to guide Videra Health's continued growth and impact,” says Loren Larsen CEO of Videra Health. “Their insights will be crucial as we continue to innovate and empower care providers to 'see' their patients beyond traditional methods, ultimately improving mental health outcomes and expanding access to care."

Already recognized by customers as the top mental health screening platform, the newly formed advisory board will be instrumental in guiding the company as it expands and continues to drive growth. Each member of the advisory board brings a wealth of experience that will be key to Videra Health as the company continues to set the industry standard in the mental health market.

Videra Health’s Advisory Board Members Include:

Amir Lahav, a Digital Health Advisor and a leading innovator at the forefront of clinical research. With more than 20 years of clinical experience, Amir is on a mission to bring together the brightest minds from far-ranging disciplines to push the boundaries of AI-driven solutions in clinical research and medicine.

Chris Klomp, the former CEO of Collective Medical with a proven track record of building and scaling across healthtech. Chris was previously with Bain & Co and Bain Capital for many years. He is currently a board director and advisor to multiple healthcare organizations including Nomi Health, Maven Clinic, and InnovaCare Health, and is a commissioner of the Utah Digital Health Services Commission.

Owen Scott Muir, M.D., DFAACAP, a dual board Certified child and general psychiatrist and distinguished fellow of the American Academy of Child and adolescent psychiatry. Dr. Muir is an international speaker, Chief medical officer of iRxReminder, Fermata, and SVP, at Acacia Clinics, and a prolific best-selling author of both popular press and scientific work focusing on AI diagnostics and treatment resistant conditions.

Wylie van den Akker, a seasoned software engineer with expertise in machine learning and data security. Wylie co-founded Collective Medical and served as VP of Innovation at PointClickCare. He brings a unique blend of technical and business acumen to Videra Health, optimizing the technology platform and helping with technical integrations.

“AI is already impacting healthcare, and Videra is on the bleeding edge of how we can use this technology to more safely, proactively, scalably, and inexpensively improve both patient care and the provider experience,” shared Chris Klomp, advisor to Videra. "Videra stands out not only for their innovative use of AI in health detection–utilizing deep data insights to deliver tailored and seamless care experiences to patients and the providers who serve them–but in how they do so by putting patient safety and privacy at the forefront of their efforts. I am deeply passionate about this area and excited to contribute to Videra Health's mission."

The formation of the advisory board underscores the company’s commitment to continuous innovation and excellence. With the guidance of these distinguished leaders, Videra Health is poised to set new standards in mental health care, ensuring that more patients receive the critical support they need and deserve.

About Videra Health™

Videra Health is a leading AI-driven patient engagement and health assessment platform that empowers providers and healthcare organizations to proactively identify, triage, and monitor patients, closing care gaps using linguistic, audio and video analysis at scale. The FDA-registered digital platform transforms how doctors and healthcare systems interact and track a patient's journey, illuminating the hidden depths of patient behavior and outcomes. Videra Health connects providers and patients anytime, anywhere, between visits and post-discharge via written and video assessments that translate into actionable quantitative and qualitative patient data. The platform streamlines diagnoses, enhances care accessibility, optimizes workflows and drives down costs for providers and healthcare systems. For more information, visit www.viderahealth.com.






