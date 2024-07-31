Global Automotive 3D Map System Market Size To Worth USD 13.64 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 10.47%

New York, United States, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive 3D Map System Market Size is to Grow from USD 5.04 Billion in 2023 to USD 13.64 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.47% during the projected period.





The accurate three-dimensional (3D) map of their surroundings provided by an advanced navigation system, such as an automotive 3D map system, driving becomes easier and more interesting. The use of variables like road curvature and elevation, and 3D maps produce more precise navigational advice. The market is growing as a result of increased spending on the development of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and 3D mapping features for autonomous driving. By encouraging innovation, these expenditures advance safety, navigational abilities, and autonomous driving. Vehicles that are connected to the infrastructure and the other vehicles can communicate to alert drivers to potential hazards and avoid accidents. For instance, the communication between vehicles and infrastructure (V2I and V2V) helps keep passengers safe when traveling in construction zones and crowded roadways. Real-time traffic indicates remote diagnostics and over-the-air software updates are just a few of the different benefits that connected vehicles provide. These features facilitate comfortable travel, helping drivers save time and money. However, manufacturers and developers, the smooth integration and compatibility of 3D map systems with various vehicle platforms, hardware setups, and software ecosystems pose technical challenges that can restrict market penetration and adoption rates.

Global Automotive 3D Map System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Navigation Type (In-Dash Navigation, Heads-Up Display (HUD), Augmented Reality (AR) Navigation), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy-duty Trucks, Buses & Coaches, Off-road Vehicles), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The software segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global automotive 3D map system market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of components, the global automotive 3D map system market is divided into hardware, software, and service. Among these, the software segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global automotive 3D map system market during the projected timeframe. The software, resulting in the brains of the system, processes the data to produce high-definition 3D maps, providing features like lane guidance and real-time traffic updates.

The in-dash navigation segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global automotive 3D map system market during the estimated period.

On the basis of navigation type, the global automotive 3D map system market is divided into in-dash navigation, heads-up display (HUD), and augmented reality (AR) navigation. Among these, the in-dash navigation segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global automotive 3D map system market during the estimated period. The introduction of product lines designed to promote safer driving increased the in-dash navigation market. By providing features like dash cameras, GPS trackers, and smart helmet kits, businesses increase driver awareness and safety.

The passenger vehicles segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global automotive 3D map system market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive 3D map system market is divided into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy-duty trucks, buses & coaches, and off-road vehicles. Among these, the passenger vehicles segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global automotive 3D map system market during the projected timeframe. A significant factor driving the passenger car market is the increasing acceptance of autonomous vehicles. These systems are necessary to allow autonomous cars to travel in a safe and precise manner. They accomplish this by providing extensive maps that make route planning, obstacle detection, and real-time corrections easier.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global automotive 3D map system market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global automotive 3D map system market over the forecast period. The market for automotive 3D map systems is significant growth by the North American market, which consists of the US and Canada. The advancement of 3D mapping in this industry was helped by investments in autonomous driving technologies and regulatory support. A few major companies that dominate the North American vehicle 3D map systems market are HERE Technologies, TomTom, and Nvidia.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global automotive 3D map system market during the projected timeframe. In Asia Pacific, China leads the market for vehicle 3D map systems, with South Korea, Japan, and India following closely behind. The need for automotive 3D map systems is being driven by the Chinese government's huge investments in the development of smart cities and intelligent transportation systems.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global automotive 3D map system market include Axestrack, Tesla, Elektrobit (EB), Rohde & Schwarz, Garmin Ltd., Mapbox, HERE Technologies, Aptiv PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, TomTom, Trimble Inc., Valeo SA, and Others.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Through the firmware version 2023.44.32, Tesla launched new features in China. Enhancements include automated media volume reduction during reverse movements and extended voice control capabilities for windows and lights. Most significantly, this update features a unique 3D map visualization designed for China, which is a noteworthy addition.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global automotive 3D map system market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Automotive 3D Map System Market, By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Automotive 3D Map System Market, By Navigation Type

In-dash Navigation

Heads-Up Display (HUD)

Augmented Reality (AR) Navigation

Global Automotive 3D Map System Market, By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy-duty Trucks

Buses & Coaches

Off-road Vehicles

Global Automotive 3D Map System Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



