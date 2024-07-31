Enovix Signs MOU with Global High-Performance Automotive OEM

FREMONT, Calif., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), a global high-performance battery company, today announced it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with a high-performance, global automotive OEM aimed at scaling the Enovix cell architecture for the EV market. The agreement is focused on cell design and performance validation and optimization at the cell, pack, and vehicle level to take advantage of the unique Enovix cell design to improve performance and customer experience.



The Enovix cell’s mechanical structure is completely different than traditional cells, pushing the boundaries of battery performance and efficiency. Enovix cells have many small electrodes stacked orthogonal to the largest face of the battery, compared to traditional cells that have large electrodes that run parallel to the face of the battery. This change in structure allows for:

Fast charge – Enables an order of magnitude improvement in cell thermal distribution leading to faster charging, improved lifetime, and simplified pack assemblies, due to a smaller cooling system required.

Swell management – Limits swelling during charge/discharge with its volumetrically-efficient constraint system inside the cell, thereby reducing the mechanical design requirements at the pack level.

Material agnostic advantage – High performing materials can be used in the Enovix architecture and potentially extend and accelerate OEM roadmaps.



“Our goal is to transform the battery industry and we’re thrilled to formalize our second agreement with an automotive OEM, further validating the potential advantages of our unique battery design,” said Dr. Raj Talluri, President and CEO of Enovix. “While our immediate focus is on advancing battery technology for consumer electronics, our vision extends to the EV market where our unique architecture is well-suited to enable next generation materials to drive performance improvements.”

